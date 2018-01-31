‘Young And The Restless’ Casting Scoop: ‘YR’ Plans To Cast Four Roles, One Might Be For Adam Newman

New characters always come and go in the Young and the Restless, and the latest casting scoops hint there will be new faces in Genoa City soon.

On the heels of the shocking news of Melissa Claire Egan’s departure from the Young and the Restless, it seems like the show will have more room for new characters. Reports from Soap Opera Digest suggest that the Young and the Restless will hire four people for different roles.

The first role is for an African-American man who is between 30 to 40 years old. As speculated in Soap Hub, this character, Don, might have something to do with Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) storyline. Ms. Curtis wants to be a mother, and she will do it the scientific way if necessary. Don could be the potential father of Hilary’s baby.

Young and the Restless is also casting a 20-year-old Claire. According to the casting details, this character is someone who is “fierce, clever, unapologetically ambitious, and possesses a keen intuition that drives getting what and who she wants.”

There are some male characters in the Young and the Restless who can use a new love interest. Noah (Robert Adamson) is currently single, and after the issue with Tessa, there seems to be no lady in GC who can serve as his new love interest. Then there’s Devon (Bryton James). His love life has been a bit of a bore lately, however, based on prior Young and the Restless spoilers it seems like its just a matter of time before he wins Hilary back.

Hilary is busy with her baby plans, and she already voiced out how she needs a baby not a man in her life in a previous episode of the Young and the Restless. Devon might change her thoughts and give her both.

TODAY ON #YR: Meet Newman Enterprises’ new executive! pic.twitter.com/DZnHiIm9CP — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 30, 2018

There’s also a Young and the Restless casting for a character Ella, a lovely, poised, and spunky teenager. She would most likely interact with Mattie, Charlie, and Reed. There seems to be more teenage drama to come when Ella enters the picture.

Finally, there’s a casting for a male character Caleb. This role is that of a person who is “smart, ambitious and has a rebellious streak.”

Since there is no age range for this character, this role might have something to do with Adam Newman. Rumors that the character will be back in the Genoa City landscape has been going on for ages. Chelsea will be out of the picture soon, and many fans are pushing for the reappearance of the character. Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, and the Young and the Restless the casting for Caleb might be for some other character.