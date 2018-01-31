Maci Bookout Is Allowing Ryan Edwards To Spend Time With His Son, Despite Ongoing Drug Use Rumors?

Maci Bookout has made it clear on Teen Mom OG that she isn’t on board with Ryan Edwards spending time with their son if he can’t pass a drug test. However, according to a new report, the mother of three is allowing her ex-boyfriend to spend time with 9-year-old Bentley, despite her alleged ban.

While it was previously claimed that Maci Bookout hadn’t allowed Ryan Edwards to see their son at all from Father’s Day in June until his birthday in October, a source spoke out on Tuesday, January 30, claiming that Edwards did spend time with his son Bentley during that time period.

“Very inconsistently and irregularly, but yes they have seen Bentley in that time period,” an insider told Radar Online.

During the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards was seen spiraling out of control with drug use, and at one point, he seemed to put the lives of himself and his now-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, in jeopardy as he nodded out while driving to their wedding ceremony.

While Ryan Edwards’ drug use appeared evident to most, Mackenzie Standifer claimed she had no idea that her partner was addicted to drugs until after Maci Bookout went public with the issue on the show. She then took aim at Bookout for using Edwards’ struggles as a storyline for the show before coming to her with her concerns.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

In addition to Ryan Edwards’ family, including his mother Jennifer Edwards, sharing images of him and his son together, Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has also posted images of the father and son on her Instagram page that prove he was able to see Bentley between June and October of last year.

According to Radar Online, Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jennifer and Larry, are required to be present during Edwards’ visits with his son.

To see more of Maci Bookout, her family, and her co-stars, including husband Taylor McKinney, ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of the seventh season of Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.