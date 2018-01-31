‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Feb. 1: Phyllis Enlists JT’s Help, Cane And Lily Make A Decision

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, February 1, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will ask J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to help with the Fenmore hacker problem. Ravi (Abhi Sinha) told Phyllis that a company hacked Fenmore’s website and sold Chelsea 2.0 knockoffs. Ravi wasn’t sure how to fight the hackers, so Phyllis called in someone she knows that could up with a plan.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Phyllis calls J.T. to ask him to look at Fenmore’s site and figure out a way to block the hackers. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that since J.T. is an internet whiz, he’ll come up with a plan to save Fenmore’s website from the hackers completely taking over.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lauren will soon learn who is behind the hacking of Fenmore’s website and it will completely shock her.

Devon (Bryton James) intervenes with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes on Thursday’s episode. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the women are not pleased by the Hamilton-Winters merger with GC Buzz. Mariah isn’t sure working with Tessa will work. She even went as far as to quit, but Hilary (Mishael Morgan) wouldn’t hear it.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon steps in to stop an argument between Tessa and Mariah. He thinks they need to find a way to put the past behind them and work peacefully together.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At This Week, January 29 – February 2. Cane catches Lily in a lie. https://t.co/w3L7UPyGLR #YR pic.twitter.com/aDQzfdX47X — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 29, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) make a decision. Cane thinks that expecting Lily to care for Sam may be too much for her. Not that Lily can’t care for a child, but she may feel resentment toward his son.

Lily knows that Sam is an innocent child. However, she can’t help seeing Juliet (Laur Allen) everytime she sees him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane wants to make more time for them to spend alone, without the kids.

After going out on a date, Lily makes a shocking decision. It’s unlikely she will decide to end her marriage, so what could it be? Let’s hope it will be happy news as the Ashbys’ have had their share of bad news and breakups the past year.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.