‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Key Things You Need To Know About ‘CBB US’ Houseguests Ahead Of Premiere

On Sunday night, the official cast of the U.S. Celebrity Big Brother cast was announced. Although the CBB US houseguests have gained notoriety in one way or another, many fans were left scratching their heads, not knowing who some of the named cast members really are. Thus, on Monday, a wildly popular podcast took a deep dive into each and every Big Brother: Celebrity Edition houseguest, digging up a bevy of information and offering thoughtful opinions regarding what fans really need to know before BBCeleb premieres next week.

Live feed correspondents for renowned Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP), Taran Armstrong, Brent Wolgamott, and Melissa Deni, carefully examined the Celebrity Big Brother cast and offered insights and assertions about each that may help viewers decide who to root for to win the grand prize of $250,000.

Ariadna Gutierrez, 24

Was Miss Universe 2015 for a hot second, until Steve Harvey realized she wasn’t the pageant winner and the crown was removed from her head and placed on the actual winner on live television as millions watched.

Could not name one past Big Brother houseguest she liked when asked.

Seems to be self-sufficient and less needy than some of the other cast members, which could serve her well in the CBB US game.

Appears to have no or very little knowledge of what Big Brother is all about or how to play the game.

Claims to have no strategy heading into the house.

May see her promoting her sunglasses line while in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

RHAP fans believe she will be evicted quickly.

Miss Colombia 2015 winner @gutierrezary is confident that her competition experience will make her time in the house a piece of cake. Will she be crowned #BBCeleb winner, or will another Houseguest take the title? pic.twitter.com/lIIkITzEio — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 30, 2018

Brandi Glanville, 45

Recently left the Bravo reality show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Was a Celebrity Big Brother UK houseguest in 2017, when she was the fourth cast member to be evicted from the house.

Appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice during the same season as fellow CBB US houseguest Keisha Knight Pulliam.

Was unable to name a favorite former Big Brother player.

Will likely be first or second to be voted out of Celebrity Big Brother, according to RHAP fans.

TV personality @BrandiGlanville thinks she has a leg up on the competition… Will her time on shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills translate to success on #BBCeleb? pic.twitter.com/qZIwUCTyKj — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Chuck Liddell, 48

Competitive former UFC fighter.

Liked the way former two-time Big Brother player Paul Abrahamian operated throughout the game.

RHAP live feed correspondents (LFCs) think he appears to be a fun guy.

Claims he is straightforward so he may have a problem with the deception that typically goes on during most Big Brother seasons.

Could be a loyal ally to another player if he decides to team up with someone in the CBB US house.

Ulterior motives run rampant in the Big Brother house, but former @UFC Light Heavyweight Champion @ChuckLiddell can spot them from a mile away. Will his social game prove strong enough to make him #BBCeleb winner, too? pic.twitter.com/2mMmKwg7O0 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

James Maslow, 27

An actor who proclaims to be “woke.”

Enjoys self-promotion on social media and has his own YouTube channel.

RHAP LFCs found him to be well-spoken but frenetic when he talks.

Likes famed Big Brother winner Dr. Will Kirby.

Says he’s watched Big Brother and that many of his friends are superfans.

May offend other houseguests, as admits he has an inappropriate sense of humor.

RHAP LFCs predict he may do quite well on CBB US.

Best known for his time in @bigtimerush, @JamesMaslow is used to being packed into a tour bus with a ton of people. But, is that experience enough to prepare him for #BBCeleb? pic.twitter.com/DIe9vIVEb5 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Keisha Knight Pulliam, 38

Played Rudy on The Cosby Show from 1984 through 1992.

Did not have a favorite former Big Brother player.

Was fired first by Donald Trump on her season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

Her bio had the least information of any CBB US player this season, according to the LFCs.

Actress @peachespulliam is used to being around people who play pretend. Has her career prepared her for #BBCeleb, or will the other Houseguests prevail? pic.twitter.com/jIJnGzYaXM — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 30, 2018

Marisa Jaret Winokur, 44

Won a Tony Award in 2003 for her performance in Hairspray.

Appeared in Scary Movie and Dancing with the Stars along with fellow CBB US houseguest Shannon Elizabeth, so they may have a natural alliance.

Named Rachel Reilly, Jessica Graf, and Jordan Lloyd as her favorite former Big Brother players.

Says she is a Big Brother superfan.

Was part of the first season of The Talk with Big Brother host Julie Chen.

RHAP LFCs believe she could easily win the entire game.

Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur's time in the theater has introduced her to all sorts of characters. Will #BBCeleb winner be her next starring role, or will another Houseguest steal the show? pic.twitter.com/IHANMtMHqI — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 30, 2018

Mark McGrath, 49

The oldest member of the CBB US cast.

Was videotaped in the early 2000s losing his temper when he felt insulted by a teen fan.

Knows the Big Brother game and has a chance to win if he can keep his temper in check, opines the LFCs.

Named Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf, Kevin Schlehuber, Paul Abrahamian, Evel Dick, and Mike “Boogie” Malin as favorite former Big Brother players.

Says he will not lay low but play hard because the season is so short.

Years touring with @sugarrayband taught @mark_mcgrath how to deal with a plethora of personalities. The question is, did it prepare him for the big personalities in the #BBCeleb house? pic.twitter.com/K4oq74LXa6 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Metta World Peace, 38

Was born Ron Artest Jr. but legally changed his name in 2011.

Was involved in numerous fights during his NBA career resulting in lengthy suspensions.

Known for the Pacers-Pistons brawl, dubbed the Malice at the Palace.

RHAP notes that most sports fans think he was a big get for CBB US.

Recently he has received accolades for charitable efforts.

Appeared to be extremely uncomfortable in front of the camera when participating in press interviews for Celebrity Big Brother, the RHAP LFCs noted.

When asked, he could not name a favorite former Big Brother houseguest.

Basketball superstar @MettaWorldPeace is no stranger to the spotlight! Will his time in front of the cameras set him up for success on #BBCeleb, or will this @NBA legend drop the ball? pic.twitter.com/UexMMS4YMt — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Omarosa Manigault, 43

Considered an original reality TV villain due to her appearance in the very first season of The Apprentice.

Reportedly had contentious falling out with Donald Trump after working as White House aide.

Was a Democrat until 2015 and switched parties so she could support Trump

Is a newlywed.

Named Evel Dick, Jordan Lloyd, Jeff Schroeder, and Howard Overby as favorite former Big Brother cast members.

The LFCs believe she can aggravate others without raising her voice or yelling.

Chosen by a number of RHAP fans as the celebrity to be evicted first from the CBB US house.

If she can escape the politics of Trump, she may be able to survive; however, houseguests with different political views may put her up for eviction to maintain outside image, the LFCs posited.

If America is left in charge of choosing the BBCeleb winner, due to her political stance, she may have no chance to win the game.

You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW… Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Ross Mathews, 38

Chose Janelle Pierzina as his favorite Big Brother houseguest.

Is a Big Brother superfan and released a video after CBB US cast announcement that he’s thrilled to be part of the season.

Has a low-key side that may allow him to get closer to his fellow Celebrity Big Brother castmates.

Was in the audience for the Big Brother 1 finale episode.

If other houseguests realize he is a superfan of the reality show franchise, he may be at risk in the house, according to RHAP.

#BBCeleb Houseguest @helloross is used to being around celebrities from his work on shows like Live from E! and @RuPaulsDragRace, but will that help him in the Celebrity Big Brother house? Only time will tell… pic.twitter.com/nNTyVjiRbV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Shannon Elizabeth, 44

Best known for her role in the film American Pie.

She has appeared on BB8 winner Evel Dick’s podcast Dick at Nite.

Chose Dr. Will Kirby, Dan Gheesling, Evel Dick, and Janelle Pierzina as her favorite former Big Brother players.

Used to play professional poker and was relatively successful at it for a period of time, according to the LFCs.

She is friendly with a number of past Big Brother houseguests, so she is inherently familiar with the game, which should help her make it far in Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Claims she will enter the CBB US house playing a role rather than being herself, which is feasible in a season that is only a few weeks long.

American Pie actress @ShannonElizab plans to put on a show in the #BBCeleb house. Will the other Houseguests see through her charade, or will the character she plays land her the ultimate prize? pic.twitter.com/5BNkyPvFzx — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

#CelebrityBigBrother will have a sophisticated sense of style with dark woods and polished gold finishes. pic.twitter.com/43Vhg6Fj4Y — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 16, 2018

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.