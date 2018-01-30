Gigi And Bella Hadid Slammed For Inappropriate ‘Vogue’ Shoot: ‘Sisters Don’t Pose Like That’

The Hadid sisters, along with British Vogue, are facing harsh scrutiny over a photo released of the models yesterday. The sisters will be featured in dual covers for the March issue of the magazine, and one photo from their shoot is not sitting too well with social media users.

In the new photo, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, are both nude and somewhat intertwined with one another. It’s not a position you would normally find two sisters in, to say the least.

British Vogue shared the image on their Instagram page, while the Hadid sisters opted to share their respective cover photos to their personal social media accounts. It was only a matter of minutes before the photo’s comment section became riddled with opinions of distaste and accusations.

“I would never do that with my sister. Ew,” one user proclaimed.

“This is really creepy to me,” another added.

The photo was even dubbed incestual by some on Twitter, while others referred to it as extremely disturbing saying, “sisters don’t pose like that.” A decent amount of the shame was put on the magazine itself, for asking two sisters to pose inappropriately.

“I have to agree with the majority of comments here. Especially at this time, this does not feel right. Two brothers would not be posed like this and sisters I doubt would choose to pose like this. There are so many ways to show a beautiful sisterly bond but this is definitely not it. Not at all what I expected from Vogue,” one astute commenter noted.

Not all responses to the photo were negative, as there were a handful of fans who supported the Hadid sisters and their right to pose however they felt comfortable.

The inappropriate pose was not the only issue people had regarding the photo. Bella’s face appeared to be extremely photoshopped, making her almost unrecognizable. According to some commenters, no one would have known Bella was the other female in the photo if she were posing next to anyone other than Gigi. Gigi was clearly photoshopped as well, but not to the extent of Bella.

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, is also facing backlash for continuing to put thin white women on the cover of his highly-esteemed publication. As noted by Fashionista, Enninful took over the position last December and claimed his reign would be the most diverse ever. However, five out of the last six women to appear on a British Vogue cover have been white women.

It appears the new photo of Gigi and Bella is causing concern for all sorts of reasons, something neither model was probably expecting from their photo shoot.

The March issue featuring the Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid hits stands on February 2.