Bethenny Frankel Bought New Hamptons Home, Apartment, And New York Office: Fans Call It A Rich-People Problem

Bethenny Frankel has made a lot of money for her Skinnygirl idea, something that she launched while filming the earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny revealed she had come up with a low-fat version of her beloved margarita and she shared the news with her co-stars. On Bethenny Ever After, viewers saw her launch the drink and fight a battle in terms of getting into a male-dominated industry. Frankel would walk around to liquor store and encourage them to carry her drink. She also went to Montreal to the bottling plant to see how much she was producing. That kind of success resulted in Bethenny selling parts of her company for $100 million, a deal that landed her on the cover of Forbes.

After earning that kind of money, Frankel decided to invest her money into real estate. Fans have seen Bethenny explore various properties around New York and she has a new show with Fredrik Eklund premiering on Bravo next month. Here, the two will buy and flip real estate properties in New York. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she also bought another Hamptons home and relocated her Skinnygirl office. Despite being stressed, her fans don’t seem to have any sympathy for the busy mother of one.

Sometimes….I see things in black and white A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:46pm PST

“With a new office, new apt & new property in the Hamptons, I am doing 4 renovations & 3 moves simultaneously….,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter. When people wrote that she had a rich-people problem, Frankel replied with, “I am rich and I do have problems. Is that going to be okay with you? Should I stop working like a dog & wish myself poor?”

It may be a rich person’s problem to own several properties and have the money to renovate them. As some people pointed out, it’s not like she’s doing the heavy lifting herself. Bethenny may be picking out the finishes, choosing the color palettes and she may be asking people what to do in regards to the homes. It’s possible that she has purchased them as investment properties and will flip them before reselling at a higher price. However, it’s also possible that she will keep the home in the Hamptons and sell her first Hamptons home.

It’s possible that Bethenny Frankel will open up about her renovation projects on this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny could be sharing her new purchases on her new spin-off show with Fredrik Eklund, premiering on Bravo in just a few weeks.