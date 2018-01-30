Katie Maloney Breaks Down After Being Body-Shamed On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Katie Maloney will be seen breaking down into tears during next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

While attending a party with Lisa Vanderpump, Pandora Sabo, and Kevin Lee, Katie Maloney is forced to face allegations of a substantial weight gain when Lee points out the issue directly to her as she attempts to enjoy her evening out in Los Angeles.

“Kevin Lee was like, ‘You gained a lot of weight,'” Katie Maloney is seen revealing to Lisa Vanderpump in the January 29 sneak peek.

“I just don’t know why he would feel comfortable saying that to me,” she continued.

Katie Maloney is understandably upset about Kevin Lee’s comments and doesn’t understand why he would target her in such a vicious manner. Luckily, she has her boss’ support, and after revealing what happened to Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump assures her that she is “gorgeous.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Katie Maloney’s weight was also a topic of conversation during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules last year. During that season, Lala Kent and James Kennedy poked fun at a number of the women’s bodies, suggesting that they certainly weren’t summer-ready. At one point, Kennedy suggested that Maloney could be pregnant.

While Lala Kent and Katie Maloney were certainly not on good terms during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, they have since put their differences aside. During a recent trip to Las Vegas, they were seen spending time together on the private jet of Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett.

In other Katie Maloney news, she and Tom Schwartz recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, and while they have faced a few challenging moments after tying the knot in 2016, including allegations of cheating aimed at Schwartz, they appear to be doing well. As for their plans for a family, Maloney and Schwartz both want children, but it is hard to say when they will start their family.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.