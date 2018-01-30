Kym Johnson Has Traded Her Dancing Shoes For Baby Booties For Good, Surprised By Australian Baby Shower

You won’t be seeing Kym Johnson on the ballroom floor anytime soon. The former Dancing with the Stars pro is expecting twins with husband and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec. The parents-to-be are excited about the babies. They will be quite busy once the twins make their arrival this spring.

Johnson is about to be a first-time mom and will be learning quickly what it’s like to have two babies to care for. She confessed to E! News in an interview on Saturday at the G’Day USA Black Tie Gala that she will no longer be competing on DWTS as she will be busy with her new babies. However, the expectant mom is all for going back to her old stomping ground to possibly fill in as a judge or as a host once in a while.

Kym Johnson confirmed that she is now six months along in her pregnancy and is due in late April. She said that she is feeling good as well.

Her entrepreneur husband surprised his wife by throwing her a baby shower in her homeland of Australia. He gathered up her best friends to help her celebrate. Kym told Us Weekly that she received some awesome gifts that you could only find in Australia.

“Oh my gosh, all my girlfriends gave me some really good Australian books, with Australian native animals. I want the kids to know their heritage and that was really sweet, to have those books to be able to read to them.”

John Sciulli / Getty Images for G'Day USA

She also got gifted a few onesies that could only be found in Australia. Kym admitted that she is starting to slow down now that she is entering her third trimester. The 41-year-old dancer and fitness guru said that she feels she is ready to explode. Despite how she feels about her growing baby bump, there is no doubt that she looks as good as ever. Pregnancy seems to agree with her.

Of course, it helps to be as fit as Kym Johnson is. Even before she got pregnant she was in great shape. She has written a book on healthy eating and has opened up her own fitness studio as well. Now that she is expecting twins, she has continued with a healthy lifestyle, but taking it a little easier on the exercise.

AND we got to meet our fave ???? last night! @robertherjavec you’re one cool dude! Love my @SharkTankABC And @kym_johnson you gorgeous glowing Aussie mumma to be! Congrats on the babies you guys! xoxo ???????????????? @ericbilitch @GDAYUSAofficial pic.twitter.com/B0rspvUV3A — Emilie de Ravin (@emiliederavin) January 29, 2018

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec conceived their babies using IVF, so her physician wanted her to take it easy for the first few weeks, according to Us Weekly. Now she is in the homestretch and excited to meet her little ones soon. As of right now, she and Robert do not know the sexes of their twins as they want to be surprised.