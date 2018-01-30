‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ashleigh Brewers Exits ‘B&B,’ How Will Bradley Bell Write Out Ivy?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that a casting shakeup is in the works. Ashleigh Brewer, the actress who has played Ivy Forrester since 2014, announced that she no longer will appear on the CBS soap opera. Her exit is shocking to B&B fans, as they expected her to have a big storyline this year. It looks like her next storyline will be her last.

According to Queen Steffy Forrester B&B on Facebook, Brewer decided to move on from soap operas and dive into expanding her acting career. She specifically mentions the desire to work in primetime and movies.

Many Bold and the Beautiful fans have expressed their opinion about Ivy’s absence. Her last big storyline was a few years ago when Liam (Scott Clifton) flew to Australia with her after her big fight with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). A few months later, she returned. However, she is rarely seen and has become a “supporting” character.

The last time she appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful was in a scene with Quinn (Rena Sofer). They work together in the jewelry department. Every once in a while, Quinn mentions Ivy, but for the most part, Brewer is not used very much. In the past year, she has only appeared on the show a handful of times.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers don’t reveal how Brad Bell will write Ivy out of the storyline. It’s possible that she will decide to move back to Australia and won’t come back. There’s always the possibility that she could get an emotional storyline to give her a proper send-off.

Ashleigh said that she’s been doing soap operas for the past 10 years, so it’s time for her to “change it up.” She admitted the idea of leaving the Bold and the Beautiful is scary, but she feels it’s the right career move to make.

Brewer confessed that Pierson Fode and Rome Flynn’s brave exits encouraged her to make a bold career move. She feels confident that it will work out for her.

“It’s definitely time for me and I’ll see what happens. So I’m throwing caution to the wind now and keeping myself open to opportunities. I’ve been doing soaps for 10 years now. It’s daunting but so exciting.”

Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t confirmed her exit or how they plan to address her departure as Ivy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.