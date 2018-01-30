Rose McGowan Describes Harvey Weinstein Rape Allegation In Graphic Detail In Her Memoir ‘Brave’

Actor Rose McGowan is just one of the women accusing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. McGowan publicly accused Weinstein of raping her. McGowan is at the very center of the allegations against Weinstein and of the backlash that is sweeping across the entertainment industry and the world in general. As reported by the Guardian, McGowan’s memoir, Brave, is released today and for the first time, she describes in graphic detail the assault that Weinstein is alleged to have perpetrated upon her.

McGowan alleges that she was invited to dinner with Weinstein to discuss a project. According to McGowan, Weinstein then invited her to his room to continue the discussion. As reported by the Independent, McGowan alleges that after a 30-minute discussion, Weinstein dragged her into a room with a jacuzzi, where he removed her clothes and performed oral sex on her while masturbating.

“I felt so dirty. I had been so violated and I was sad to the core of my being. I kept thinking about how he’d been sitting behind me in the theatre the night before it happened. “He moans loudly; through my tears I see his semen floating on top of the bubbles.”

Despite Over 80 Allegations Against Him Harvey Weinstein Still Protests His Innocence

Of course, Rose McGowan is far from alone when she claims that she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. The man that McGowan simply calls “the Monster” stands accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women, including some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars.

A statement released by Weinstein’s spokesperson makes it clear that Weinstein believes that he has done nothing wrong.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. “Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

For the avoidance of any misunderstanding, the Department of Justice defines rape as “penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.” Whatever the vagaries of state law, Rose McGowan is adamant that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein.

By lashing out at Weinstein in her memoirs, McGowan is showing once again that she will not be silenced over the issue.