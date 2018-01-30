‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Tells Cops Bill Raped Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is still fuming over the fact that his daughter, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), slept with his archrival, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Recently, viewers saw Ridge pay a visit to his son-in-law, Liam (Scott Clifton), six-pack in hand. His visit seemed to be dual in nature. According to She Knows Soaps recaps, he asked Liam to consider giving Steffy a second chance, and that he wants to call the cops because Bill took advantage of his daughter. Liam’s conscience would never let him lay false charges, and he told Ridge that the one-night stand between his father and Steffy was consensual. It seems as if Ridge Forrester, or actually Ridge Marone as Eric pointed out not too long ago, is eager to make Bill pay now that he has the chance to do so.

Bill and Ridge’s rivalry runs deep. Only within the past year, Brooke chose Bill over Ridge, married Bill, and is now divorced from him again. Adding to that, “Bridge” are planning their wedding once again. Ridge’s life should be perfect at the moment, but then Bill slept with his daughter. He feels that Bill took advantage of his daughter. It has been proved time and again that Ridge will fight dirty to get what he wants. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge may press those false charges against Bill to defend his daughter’s honor.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge attempts to persuade Liam to forgive Steffy and exact revenge on Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3je8FR7ND7 pic.twitter.com/iXr2Y0A0lv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 27, 2018

Ridge will conveniently forget that there has been sexual tension between Bill and Steffy for years. Taylor (Hunter Tylo) walked in on them just before they made love a few years ago, which resulted in Ridge also giving a Bill a black eye. Although Steffy was confused and anxious on the night in question, they definitely made love and they both mutually consented to it. Unlike the night Ridge conveniently likes to forget where he did in fact rape Brooke, according to The World of the Bold and the Beautiful.

Spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that Ridge will lay false charges against Bill. If Bill is locked up for rape but can prove that the sex was consensual and that Ridge knew that it was, Bill will have a valid lawsuit against Ridge. He will claim that Ridge knowingly pressed false charges, and Ridge will face the possibility of jail time.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that it is unlikely that neither Liam nor Steffy will support Ridge’s false claims. In fact, it could bolster Steffy and Bill’s connection or even force Steffy and Liam to deal with the truth and painstakingly make their way back to each other again.