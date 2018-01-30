Justin Hartley Receives Sweet Birthday Message From Wife On Social Media

Justin Hartley is eye candy for women everywhere. Stepping into the role of Kevin Pearson on This Is Us has thrust him into a nationwide spotlight. Hartley has been a fixture in soaps for over a decade, both daytime and prime time. From Revenge to The Young and the Restless, he made a name for himself. NBC snagged the perfect person for the role as Kevin, and now, he is relishing in great success.

Last year, Justin Hartley married Chrishell Stause. She was also a fixture on soaps, though she stayed on daytime. The two dated for quite some time before becoming engaged. Hartley was married before, and he shares a daughter with his ex-wife, Lindsay Hartley. The wedding was beautiful, and Stause is clearly in love with her husband. The two often interact on social media, allowing fans to get a glimpse into their lives. With the This Is Us star being busy with filming and press, they try and spend as much time together as possible.

Earlier today, Chrishell Stause posted a sweet message birthday message for Justin Hartley on Twitter. She shared what she loves about him, which has fans going crazy. They are gushing over their love and her sweet message to her husband. Hartley is more than just a pretty face, he is the overall package according to his wife. Their love is genuine, which has resonated with viewers who follow the couple.

Kevin Pearson is a world apart from who Justin Hartley is in real life. His ability to step into a situation that is vastly different from who he is proves just how dedicated he is to his craft. Kevin is a selfish, good-looking actor, but Hartley on shares the good looks. He has been very vocal about his gratitude for this once in a lifetime role. The cast has been doing press and attending the award events recently, and Justin always draws a crowd.

Another birthday has come and gone for Justin Hartley. Another year older and another year to spend with his wife. There has been some buzz about the two starting a family together, but as of now, no announcement has been made. Chrishell Stause is enjoying her husband and sent out the special birthday message for all to see how much she loves him.