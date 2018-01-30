WWE News: First-Ever ‘Raw’ Women’s ‘Elimination Chamber’ Match Announced

After making history last night with the first WWE women’s Royal Rumble match, they’ll look to make history once again at the Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view. The big event features the Elimination Chamber match, a contest that the male superstars have participated in many times over the years. The match features six superstars competing in the ring, but at first, just two begin the match as four others are locked in pods near each ring corner. The match continues until one competitor remains as the winner. That victorious superstar either wins the title up for grabs in the match or becomes a No. 1 contender for the title at a later event.

ProWrestling.net reported that at the top of the latest episode of WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon walked out to the ring to talk about the success of the first-ever women’s Rumble match. She introduced the match winner Asuka to come to the ring and congratulated her on that victory. From there, Stephanie said she’d normally ask who the winner wants to face at WrestleMania, SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair or Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss. However, Stephanie said that Alexa may not be the champion by WrestleMania. That’s because Stephanie said Alexa will defend her Raw Women’s title inside the Elimination Chamber in several weeks.

After Stephanie made her announcement, Asuka cut a promo about the fact she plans to become women’s champion at WrestleMania. That got the fans excited, but then “The Boss” Sasha Banks came out to interrupt. After congratulating Asuka on last night’s win, Sasha got into her face and Stephanie booked them to compete against one another tonight as the “Road to WrestleMania” is now underway.

As far as the women’s Elimination Chamber match, it will make history as yet another first edition women’s match. Alexa Bliss is the first competitor announced out of six total and will defend her Raw women’s title. As far as who the other competitors are going to be, one has to think Asuka is exempt from the match. There’s no reason to put herself in harm’s way if she’s got an earned title shot at WrestleMania 34.

That seems to leave superstars such as Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Mickie James as the other potential competitors. Most likely, they’ll be revealed in the coming weeks leading up to the pay-per-view. Current champion Alexa Bliss will have her work cut out for her inside this historic women’s match known for chaos, carnage, and destruction.

The Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, February 25th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.