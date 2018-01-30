Spoilers For ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Season, Episode 6: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Ladies Head To Paris, France

Episode 6 of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season will mark the beginning of the international travel for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his remaining women this winter. The final rose ceremony is right around the corner and spoilers tease that there are big shockers on the way as the rest of Season 22 plays out. What can people expect from the February 5 show that takes place in Paris, France?

Early on, ABC teased that Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his ladies would venture to France and the Week 6 show is where that takes place. In addition to a romantic one-on-one for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham at the Luxembourg Gardens, Episode 6 includes a group date and the dreaded two-on-one excursion.

Gossip guru Reality Steve details that the group date will feature seven bachelorettes performing at Moulin Rouge and it seems that this outing includes Becca Kufrin, Bekah Martinez, Chelsea Roy, Jacqueline Trumbull, Jenna Cooper, Seinne Fleming and Tia Booth. Not much else has been revealed about this outing yet, but additional Bachelor spoilers should emerge soon.

The two-on-one is said to include Krystal Nielson and Kendall Long, but Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers have not broken down any details about what Krystal, Kendall, and Arie do together. However, he does indicate that Nielson will finally be eliminated and this should thrill many Bachelor followers.

The network has also teased that Luyendyk will dine at Maxim’s with one of his ladies and Bachelor spoilers note that there will be some kisses shared between Arie and one of his ladies at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Who else will be heading home during Episode 6? Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers share that in addition to Krystal Nielson’s elimination, both Chelsea Roy and Jenna Cooper will be left without roses. The group will head to Italy for Week 7 and teasers hint at major shifts before Luyenyk shares updates with fans regarding the status of his relationship during the “After the Final Rose” special.

Will Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose recipient become his future wife? Will viewers be satisfied by the way Season 22 plays out? ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 spoilers that have come out so far indicate that things will get hairy over the remaining episodes and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.