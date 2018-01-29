Carrie Underwood Breaks Down In Tears After Being Pulled Over By The Cops

Carrie Underwood was pulled over by the cops for speeding — and it sounds like the star didn’t handle her brush with the law all too well. Underwood revealed today (January 29) that she was pulled over for the very first time after 18 years behind the wheel, and the singer admitted that she was so ashamed that she actually cried in her car following the incident.

The superstar broke the news on Twitter to her more than 8.19 million followers, confirming that she’d been pulled over and became pretty emotional as a result.

“Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding,” Carrie confessed to her fans in a tweet, adding that her brush with the law left her feeling “so ashamed!”

Underwood — who appeared in new photos to promote her popular athleisure line last week — told her followers that she broke down in tears after being pulled over by the police while on the road. Fortunately for the mom of one, the cop let her go after spotting her going a little too fast.

“I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go,” Carrie said in her tweet.

She then joked with her hashtags that she was a #RuleFollower and a #GrannyDriver before adding #ImSorry.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

However, it seems like Underwood’s followers took the news a little better than the star herself, as they joked about her being a rule breaker on the social media site after she confessed her interaction with the police.

A number of the former American Idol winner’s fans consoled Carrie for being pulled over, with many comforting the star by telling her their own stories of being cautioned for going a little too fast.

“Awh, I know the feeling, @carrieunderwood,” one fan responded after Underwood came clean on Twitter, admitting that they too cried after being pulled over by the cops.

“The officer was super nice to me because he felt so bad. He kept telling me to just go to court to get it thrown out and that everything would be okay Lol,” the Twitter user continued after reading Carrie’s confession. “I’m sorry that happened to you.”

“My first time after 9 years happened last year!” another responded to Carrie’s big confession. “I also cried haha.”

Fortunately, it seems like everyone — including Underwood — is doing okay following the incident on the road. She didn’t reveal in her tweet if she’ll have to head to traffic school as a result being cautioned by the police or if she’s totally off the hook after being pulled over.

Although Carrie’s been staying a little more under the radar since falling back November and breaking her right wrist (she later told fans in a very personal blog post that she also needed 40 to 50 stitches to her face as a result of the accident), Underwood will be back in the spotlight later this week.

The singer pre-taped a video for the upcoming Super Bowl 2018 next month, which will kick off NBC’s coverage of the big game on February 4.

Carrie filmed a very special opening segment for Sunday Night Football using her track featuring rapper Ludacris, “The Champion,” which she co-wrote specifically for the big sporting event.

The opening video will air before Super Bowl LII on February 4.