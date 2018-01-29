Carrie Underwood’s Face Injury Could Be Causing Her Major Anxiety

It has been two months since Carrie Underwood fell on the stairs in front of her home, injuring her wrist and splitting open her face. The country star recently posted an update on her website, letting fans know that she was still in the healing process following the nasty spill that left her with a broken wrist and 50 stitches in her face. She wrote that she wasn’t ready to step back into the public eye and warned fans that she might look a bit different the next time they see her. Underwood didn’t elaborate, however, which has led to tons of curiosity.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Underwood likely has a scar on her face from her injury. This would cause her face to appear different, which may explain her concern.

Now, the Inquisitr has spoken with a therapist to get the scoop on what Underwood might be experiencing these days. Dr. Danielle Forshee obtained a degree in clinical social work from Fordham University and also earned a degree in clinical psychology from Capella.

“When there is any kind of trauma to our face that results in a visible injury or disfigurement, when we look in the mirror, we do not know who we are. There is a sense of disillusionment and a psychological distancing from who we used to be to who we see in the mirror. This causes significant anxiety in terms of how we see ourselves, as well as concerns on how the world and other now view us,” Dr. Forshee explained.

If Underwood is experiencing these feelings of disillusionment and suffering from anxiety, this could be the reason she is not ready to show the world her face following her fall. It may take her several weeks to start feeling like herself again — the process is different for everyone.

Underwood has yet to post even a selfie showing her face since her accident. She posted a picture of herself with a scarf covering her face a few weeks ago (which you can see below) but hasn’t felt comfortable enough to post a picture showing her whole face.

Underwood’s fans have been super supportive of her over the past several weeks, which is likely helping boost her confidence these days. Of course, when she does feel comfortable enough to post that first selfie or make a public appearance, her fans are absolutely going to rally around her.

It’s important to note, however, that anxiety is very difficult to deal with and can be very challenging. Underwood has to take the time to heal emotionally from this traumatic incident and she shouldn’t feel pressured to just get back on the horse, so to speak.