Alicia Keys Stuns Without Makeup At 2018 Grammys

Alicia Keys stunned at the 2018 Grammys as she attended the January 28 award show without a drop of makeup. The star, who’s returning to her coaching seat on The Voice for Season 14 when it debuts on NBC next month, showed off her bare face as she hit the stage to present the award for Record of the Year, which went to Bruno Mars for 24K Magic.

Alicia, who has an impressive 15 Grammys of her own, stunned fans as she stepped out completely barefaced. It’s safe to say that the “In Common” singer received a whole lot of praise from fans tuning in to the show as it aired live across the U.S. from New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Twitter was abuzz with praise for Alicia as a flurry of social media users commended the pop star for stepping out at such a big event without a stitch of makeup, instead showing off her natural glowing skin.

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE how Alicia Keys rocked out her bare face. She was beautifully glowing without makeup. #GrammyAwards,” tweeted fan @JudithNavarro9 after seeing the stunning singer step out at the 2018 Grammys.

“Kudos to the beautiful @aliciakeys for wearing no makeup to #TheGrammys,” added Twitter user @alexischantel of the star’s latest appearance, as @ShadyBrii said that “Alicia stays slaying with or without makeup.”

Friendly reminder that @aliciakeys isn't wearing a stitch of makeup, nor does she need too ???? #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/GK6BaPYlVB — Byrdie (@byrdiebeauty) January 29, 2018

“Alicia Keys is so gorgeous without makeup,” said another social media user after seeing Keys step out at the Grammys, joking of her stunning natural look, “If I didn’t love her, I’d easily hate her.”

“Wow I respect Alicia Keys for keeping up that no makeup thing. That takes guts,” author Jenny Han then tweeted.

Keys hasn’t commented on her decision not to wear makeup while appearing at the 2018 Grammy Awards alongside husband Swizz Beatz, though she has been very vocal about her decision not to buy into beauty products in the past.

In an essay for Lenny Letter back in May 2016, Keys explained her decision to forgo makeup most of the time, admitting that she feels women all over the world are “brainwashed” into feeling they have to be and look “perfect.”

Alicia Keys presenting at the 2018 Grammy Awards Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?? What if they POSTED it???” Alicia explained in part the personal piece.

“These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking,” the mom of two continued of her decision to focus more on what’s inside than her outward appearance. “And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me.”

As for what’s next for the very talented star, it was announced last year that she’ll be heading back to The Voice for Season 14, where she’ll be coaching alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine.

Keys previously appeared on Seasons 11 and 12 of the singing competition (winning last year with Chris Blue), and Kelly recently revealed that the star is just as competitive this time around and has been attracting a lot of people to her team during the blind auditions, which were filmed last year.

“Alicia’s probably the hardest one to beat as far as getting people on your team,” Clarkson told Parade of her fellow female coach attracting all the best contestants to Team Alicia. “I can see why a lot of people pick her.”

Season 14 of The Voice will premiere on NBC on February 26.