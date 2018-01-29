Sean Hannity And Fox News Claim A ‘Deep State’ Conspiracy Against Trump [Poll]

In recent months it has been widely reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is under investigation for colluding with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly also looking into allegations that President Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice when he fired former FBI Director James Comey. As anyone who follows Trump’s Twitter feed is well aware, the president claims that the Mueller investigation amounts to nothing more than a politically inspired “witch hunt.” President Trump claims that any suggestion that he conspired with the Russians is “fake news.”

Throughout Trump’s election campaign, and in the period since his inauguration, the president has frequently tweeted his praise for right-leaning outlet Fox News while condemning any story critical of him as “fake news.” As recently reported by BBC News, during his first year in office, President Trump posted 1,238 critical messages, 196 of those messages were critical of the mainstream media. During the same period, Trump posted just 527 messages of praise. Of those messages, 79 praised the military or veterans, while 35 praised Fox News or its presenters.

President Trump’s tweets in praise of Fox News will not come as a surprise; after all, the right-leaning outlet is arguably Trump’s biggest supporter. As reported by HuffPost last week, President Trump’s biggest fan, Fox News presenter Sean Hannity, was widely mocked after a live television U-turn over claims that Trump had tried to fire Robert Mueller last June.

Sean Hannity: The New York Times is trying to distract you. They say Trump tried to fire Mueller, but our sources aren’t confirming that! Sean Hannity, minutes later: Alright, yeah, maybe our sources confirm Trump wanted to fire Mueller. But so what? That’s his right. Anywho… pic.twitter.com/yUIt7Un56d — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 26, 2018

Hannity had claimed that a New York Times story about the matter was no more than an attempt to “distract” viewers. Just minutes later, Hannity had to admit that sources had confirmed that “maybe Donald Trump wanted to fire the special counsel for a conflict [of interest].”

As could probably be anticipated, neither Sean Hannity nor Fox News has been deterred by his on-air gaffe. As reported by Politico, Hannity and the Fox News network have stepped up their claims that President Trump is the victim of a “deep state” conspiracy against his presidency. Hannity claims that we “have deep state actors using and abusing the powerful tools of intelligence we give them to protect this country.”

Both Steve Doocy and Lou Dobbs, also presenters on Fox News, suggested that the FBI and the Justice Department are embroiled in a deep state conspiracy against Trump. Sean Hannity repeated these claims in a blog post.

As reported by the Hill many, including CNN host Brian Stelter, believe that there is indeed a conspiracy, but that it is a conspiracy which seeks to “undermine special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

