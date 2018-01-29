‘Days Of Our Lives’: A Second Murder Could Rock Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans are in for some major drama, and a bit of confusion when it comes to the situation with John Black and Steve Johnson. DOOL viewers were shocked to learn that John has been the person poisoning his best friend and business partner, but his motives are still unknown. Now, it seems that things are about to take a very serious turn.

According to a Jan. 28 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, John Black is poisoning Steve Johnson, but fans have no idea why. John was recently seen pouring a substance into his best friend’s drink just before he had yet another episode of blurry vision and began to feel lightheaded. Now it could be up to John’s son, Paul Narita, and his new crime-fighting partner Will Horton to figure out what’s going on.

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Paul will overhear John on the phone and he’ll realize that his own father is the person poisoning Steve. The news will come as a shock to Paul, who looks up to his father in every way. However, he’ll believe there must be an explanation behind his shocking behavior. Paul and Will will do some digging, and it seems that Will is going to be the person to find out the stunning truth that John is trying to kill Steve.

Steve Johnson will head to the doctor when his symptoms persist, and he’ll get some dire news. It seems that Steve, who only has one eye, is going blind. Whatever John has been putting into Steve’s system is impacting him greatly, and it could cause him to lose his eyesight for good. Days of our Lives fans have been rocked by this storyline, and cannot figure out why John would be hurting his best friend. Is someone forcing him to do this, or has he reverted back to his days as “The Pawn,” when he was brainwashed and carrying out the orders of the DiMera family?

The storyline will come to a head in mid-February when Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) returns to Salem to be a part of the plot. Billie could know exactly what’s going on with John and Steve, and she may also be able to stop it. For now, DOOL fans will just have to watch John continue to carry out his devilish plan.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.