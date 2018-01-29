Bruno Mars Becomes One Of Music’s Greatest

Bruno Mars (Peter Gene Hernandez) became one of music’s greatest on Sunday at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards was held on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The recording artist dominated the night; winning six Grammy Awards, three for his album 24k Magic and three for the hit single “That’s What I like.” Mars won the award for Album Of The Year, Best R&B Album, and Record of The Year for 24k Magic. The R&B singer also won awards for Song Of The Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance with “That’s What I Like,” as reported by the BBC.

The Hawaiian born singer went home with six Grammy awards, making him one of music’s greatest recording artists. Mars joins the elite list of artists with the most Grammy Awards won in a night and the most Grammys won by a male artist in one night. The list of most Grammys won in one night include Michael Jackson (1984) and Carlos Santana (2000) with eight Grammys each. Bruno Mars (2018) joins Roger Miller (1966), Paul Simon (1971), Quincy Jones (1991), Eric Clapton (1993), Beyonce (2010), and Adele (2012) with six Grammys each. Michael Jackson tops the list for the most Grammys won in one night by a male artist with eight. Mars joins Miller, Simon, Jones, and Clapton with six awards each.

Bruno Mars also has three Guinness World records. One for Most Viewed Halftime Performance at the 2015 Super Bowl and another for the Most Weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. digital song sales with his single “Uptown Funk.” The pop vocalist also won the Guinness World Record for being the first male artist to achieve three 10 million-selling singles in 2017. The singer has sold over 130 million records and over 180 million singles worldwide, making him one of the top-selling artists of all time. Five of Bruno Mars’ singles are among the list of best selling singles of all time.

Apparently, everything Bruno Mars touches turns to gold because he walked home with seven #GRAMMYs including Album of the Year tonight: https://t.co/Fr2sDBzsDa pic.twitter.com/9KNMkl8vv0 — E! News (@enews) January 29, 2018

American rapper Kendrick Lamar won five Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Song Performance, and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, according to CNN. The night, however, belonged to Bruno Mars, who was nominated in six categories, winning all six. Rapper Jay-Z was nominated in eight categories but failed to win any Grammys for his album 4:44.