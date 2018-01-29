A Look Back At First Lady Melania Trump’s Interesting First Year In The White House

Melania Trump’s tenure in Washington may have started shaky, but the former model has turned things around over the past few months. With the first lady’s approval rating higher than ever — and much better than her husband’s — here’s a quick look back at what has been an interesting first year in the White House.

Melania’s Approval Rating Soars

According to E! Online, Melania’s approval rating peaked at 54 percent in December while her husband’s lingered well below her mark. What’s interesting about the differences in their numbers is that Melania has largely stayed out of the limelight during her first year in office.

While Trump has been tweeting like a madman, Melania has been quiet behind the scenes and has created little drama on her own. In fact, she’s become a typical boring celebrity, which isn’t a knock against her.

Inside Melania’s Incredible Fashion

Melania’s fashion is undoubtedly one of her strong points. There are more than a few blogs and social media accounts that document her fashion, which has been compared to the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy. Despite some well-known designers saying they wouldn’t work for her, Melania has successfully become of the best dressed first ladies in recent memory. But that isn’t all she’s doing right.

Melania Attracts Support On Social Media

Melania’s presence on social media is a welcome sigh of relief, especially when compared to her husband. Melania usually only tweets about special events and official appearances and avoids sharing photos of her personal life. This is one reason why she doesn’t post a lot of images of her son, Barron, or Donald Trump. Melania likes to keep her private life out of the media circus, and that hasn’t changed since she moved to Washington.

While Melania hasn’t said much about the controversies surrounding her husband, she has spoken out against a few key issues this past year.

Melania Fights Back

Melania voiced her support for Trump during his feud with Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough of Morning Joe. In an official statement, Melania assured her critics that Trump isn’t afraid of punching back. She also shared her opinion when Ivana Trump was promoting her book and telling everyone that she was the real first lady.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the president. She loves living in Washington D.C. and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States,” Melania explained through her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham. “She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

How Did Melania Celebrate A Year In Office?

Melania recently shared a short message about her first year in the White House. The first lady said she was thankful for a wonderful year in Washington and that she has enjoyed meeting new people around the world.

The message was accompanied by a picture from Trump’s inauguration, which features Melania Trump walking alongside a service member. The photo did not feature Donald Trump.