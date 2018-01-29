Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Seen Looking Very Cozy At Pre-Grammys 2018 Party

It looks like Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have made their relationship Grammys official. The pair were seen at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party and eyewitnesses say that they were being very affectionate, “canoodling” with each other. According to The Blast, they seemed like they were “obsessed” with each other.

Foxx and Holmes have been notoriously secretive about their relationship in the past. But that changed in 2016 when they were seen out in public holding hands and taking a stroll with one another on a beach in California.

People reports that Katie Holmes tried her best not to keep the spotlight off of herself. She did not arrive with Jamie Foxx. The 39-year-old actress arrived before him. She also moved to another table before Clive Davis acknowledged the singer’s attendance at the party. Davis didn’t let Katie’s move go unnoticed.

“This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else,” he said. “If you’re going to sit together what better night than tonight?”

According to People, Jamie laughed at the joke but Katie didn’t look too happy about it. Eventually, she returned to the table and enjoyed the rest of the party with Foxx. She apparently even got up to dance when Logic, the rapper, performed.

Here are photos of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx acting very couple-y https://t.co/aRQxP7c7Ni pic.twitter.com/Dg97pRWA7o — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 28, 2018

Although they haven’t been very public about their “relationship,” People notes that they’ve been seen out and about with each other a lot more recently. She was on hand to celebrate his 50th birthday with him last month. They spent the night out together in Los Angeles. There are also rumors that she and Foxx visit each other regularly as they don’t live far from each other.

Even though there are clues that these two are most likely boyfriend and girlfriend, there has never been an official confirmation from either of their camps that they are a couple. The rumors that they are a romantic item have been swirling for years now. In 2015, an insider told People that they were just friends who happen to be “attractive and single.”

The reluctance to be more public could have a lot to do with Katie Holmes’ history of being in a high-profile relationship with Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx have worked together in the past in the movie Collateral.