‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Cast Revealed During Grammys – ‘CBB US’ 11 Houseguest Roster

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers indicate, as expected, CBS ran a brand-new promo during the 2018 Grammys that revealed the 10 houseguests to play Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. The photos of all 10 celebs flashed by at rapid-fire pace, but savvy watchers could see familiar faces, and it’s even better than the leaks and rumors. There are more actual celebrities than expected. Here’s a look at the roster of the eleven (not 10!) houseguests for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Official CBB US Cast Revealed

As Julie Chen said in a recent promo, the players will run from athletes to actors and in between those two. With the Wednesday, February 7 debut of CBB US starting in a little more than a week, everyone is ready to see how this short-run season will last of the first-ever “celebrity” edition of the show. Whether this cast list is made of celebrities depends on your definition of the word, but Julie Chen and executive producer Allison Grodner warned that there would not be A-list celebs coming into the house.

Several of the celebrities from the leaked cast list issues denials, but that’s standard industry practice because confirming without permission from the network might incur a legal or financial penalty. Expect lots of responses from the celebrities now that the cast list is official since they shouldn’t be on PR lockdown anymore!

Omarosa

Recently fired White House staffer and former Celebrity Apprentice should face lots of questions about her tenure with Trump.

Ross Matthews

He’s a comedian, host, and pal of Chelsea Handler and also a superfan.

Brandi Glanville

She’s a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and an alumnus of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

James Maslow

You might remember him as a singer from Big Time Rush.

Mark McGrath

Flashback to the 90s to recall the Sugar Ray frontman and Extra! host.

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia was the littlest one on The Cosby Show playing Rudy.

Shannon Elizabeth

This beauty was the object of lust on American Pie.

Ron Artest

The Lakers forward and former troublemaker will bring Metta World Peace to the BB house.

Chuck Liddell

Former UFC and MMA tough guy should rock the physical challenges.

Ariadna Gutiérrez

This Columbian beauty is best known for Steve Harvey saying she won Miss Universe when she didn’t.

Marissa Jaret Winokur

This actress is almost unrecognizable after drastic weight loss but she played chunky Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray then did some movies.

Celebrities Playing For Cash, Not Charity

As Inquisitr prior reported, these “celebrities” are not playing to benefit charity which is expected from shows like Celebrity Apprentice and the like. The 10 houseguests will be playing for a $250k prize plus bragging rights. On the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother, the houseguests also play for money and not philanthropy.

Updated Schedule for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

In addition to the regular airdates, here’s what you need to know about the start-up schedule. On Tuesday, January 30, there’s an official house tour where Big Brother fans can see the entire house. Then on Wednesday, January 31, the celebrities enter the house. They’ll be in there with no live feeds turned on for a week. The premiere is a week later on February 7 and CBS All Access Live Feeds should go live after the first episode airs on the West Coast.

Now that you know the 10 houseguests, what do you think? Are you ready for the Wednesday, February 7 premiere of CBB US? Be sure to check out the photos of the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition house to see the star-worthy accommodations and use this complete schedule to set your DVR so you don’t miss a moment of CBB. Check back often for more Celebrity Big Brother spoilers and news.