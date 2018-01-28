Poll: Donald Trump Not Good Role Model To Children, Seen As ‘Embarrassment’

A new national poll finds that nearly two in every three voters agree President Donald Trump lacks “moral leadership,” and an even greater percentage of respondents don’t consider him to have a positive influence on children.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, 67 percent of voters agree Trump does not have a positive influence on children, even as nine in 10 respondents said they think a president should.

With the exception of Republicans, pollsters found voters across most all demographics— gender, education, age and racial group— agree Trump falls short in the role model department, while on the question of if he provides “moral leadership” 63 percent of the 1,245 respondents said no compared to just 29 percent who said he does.

On the question of if Trump’s White House antics have left them “embarrassed,” 53 percent of respondents said yes against just 27 percent of voters who say they are proud to have him as president.

“For President Donald Trump, it’s a troubling trifecta: Stagnant approval numbers, low grades on most character traits and the reality that if parents are looking for someone their kids should emulate, that person is not residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Overall, Trump’s approval rating now stands at just 36 percent with 58 percent of voters expressing disapproval of his job performance, marking the seventh consecutive month his approval numbers have fallen below 40 percent.

Those putrid numbers are in keeping with a recent USC-Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll that pegged Trump’s approvals at just 32 percent to mark his one-year anniversary in the White House.

With 55 percent of voters expressing disapproval of Trump’s overall job performance, pollsters noted his support is now showing preliminary signs of erosion with some sectors and picking up steam among others.

Trump’s 23 point underwater showing represents a dramatic decline from the last time the poll of 3,862 respondents was taken last April when his approval deficit was at just 40 to 47 percent.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Pollsters also highlighted Trump’s standing among voters in key swing states appears just as dismal, with 54 percent of respondents disapproving of his job performance versus just 33 percent approval.

The USC/L.A. Times poll is structured differently than most others in that it questions the same people repeatedly over time. Pollsters noted about one in eight people who said eight months ago, the last time the poll was taken, that they approved of Trump’s job performance now say they disapprove.

In addition, among those who had not made up their minds back then, Trump now loses those voters by a 2-1 margin.