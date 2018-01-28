Cardi B Flaunts Expensive Ring, Wears White Strapless Dress At The Pre-Grammy Gala

Cardi B, who is nominated for two Grammy Awards this year, flashed her half-a-million dollar engagement ring at the Pre-Grammy Gala, Daily Mail reports.

At the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in New York, the 25-year-old looked nothing like an up-and-coming artist, but a seasoned celebrity. The engagement ring was given to Cardi B by her fiance, lyricist Offset of the Migos, and it was one of the attractions of the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night.

The songstress also had some time to tease paparazzi at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards.

Cardi B, who has more than 17 million followers on Instagram, flaunted the stunning $550,000 diamond ring with her long red nails and various shining rings in addition to a gold cuff.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer wore a tight-waisted, strapless white gown with a lovely fold across her chest for the Pre-Grammy Gala. The outfit had crisp white buttons that lined her phenomenal figure, as the young singer-songwriter wore a short black bob and long lashes.

Cardi B has experienced a great week of performances in the big apple. The star showed up wearing a black dress for the pre-Grammy party of Warner Music four days ago. Her appearance grabbed the attention of most of the reality TV stars on the red carpet. Cardi B went on the stage at the event wearing velvet underwear and thigh-high boots.

Cardi B’s major debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” topped the Hot 100 in 2017. The song made the 25-year-old the first solo female rapper to achieve this since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

“Bodak Yello (Money Moves)” is nominated for two Grammys on January 28: best rap song and best rap performance. The nomination puts Cardie B against the likes of Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar.

Cardi B currently boasts songs in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She has three songs in the Top 10 of the chart.

The singer first got exposure as a cast member of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. Cardi B is widely considered as an aggressive and raw rapper,and is mentioned in the same style bracket as Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown.

It would be fantastic for the fans of the “Bodak Yellow” singer if she were to win a Grammy after a whirlwind rise. But even if she doesn’t, she will have left a huge mark on the music charts.