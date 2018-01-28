‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Isabel Rock

The Roloff family is expanding yet again!

Little People, Big World fans have been speculating about it for weeks, but on Saturday (Jan. 27), Jacob Roloff finally confirmed that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Isabel Rock.

Jacob spilled the news on his Instagram account, telling followers that he had proposed to Izzy on Christmas night while they were in Reykjavik, Iceland. In a series of photos, he set the scene.

First, there was a photo of the couple standing outside a hotel room.

“A few moments and a short walk before…,” he wrote.

Next was a photo of Isabel wiping a tear from her eye, the twinkling lights of Reykjavik behind her.

“A few moments and a brief conversation later…,” he continued.

Finally, Jacob posted an official engagement photo and announced that he and Izzy are engaged.

“We go ENGAGED!” he wrote. “It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjörnin, late on Christmas.”

Jacob, who recently turned 21, then treated fans to some stunning photos of the Northern Lights, which magically appeared after Jacob proposed.

“Then, after a delicious dinner and thinking the night couldn’t possibly get any better, we saw the Northern Lights together and took our first pictures as fiance and fiancee,” he wrote.

Isabel, 21, also posted an engagement photo on her Instagram account, saying simply that “we are finally ready to share with everyone…WE ARE ENGAGED!!!”

About three hours after Jacob and Isabel’s announcement, Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff also got in on the act by posting the happy news on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“I couldn’t be a happier mom!” Amy gushed to her followers. “My youngest- Jacob and the beautiful Isabel are engaged. Love them both and excited to see where life will take them in their marriage!”

Meanwhile, Tori Roloff dropped by Jacob’s Instagram account to offer her congratulations to the happy couple.

“Love you two so much, uncle j,” she wrote. “Thank you for bringing this beautiful girl into our lives!”

A date for the nuptials has yet to be announced, but, if Jacob follows the footsteps of his siblings, Jeremy, Zach, and Molly, he and Isabel will get married on Roloff Farms, surrounded by family and friends.

No word on if Jacob, who very publicly left Little People, Big World a couple of years ago, will allow the show to film any portion of the big event.

In any case, the upcoming season of LPBW is sure to be exciting, with footage of Zach and Tori Roloff raising their adorable son Jackson, Molly’s wedding, and the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s daughter, Ember.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC sometime in 2018.