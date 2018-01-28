Casey Affleck Out, Paddington Bear In: Fans Want Beloved Bear To Present Best Actress Oscar

The blockbuster movie, Paddington 2, is a timely reminder that there are some underrated stars the Academy could choose to replace Oscars 2018 Best Actress award presenter, Casey Affleck. As Marc Snetiker wrote for Entertainment Weekly, Paddington is more than a perfect gentleman and all around good bear.

The bear is chock full of charisma, but everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear is also thoroughly likeable in person, in an everyday kind of way, “the kind of bear you feel like you could really just grab a jar of marmalade with.”

He has a stellar professional record too, and his stardom has lasted for decades without any indication that he’s on his way out any time soon. Long before he made it big in the movies, Paddington was star in the world of children’s books. He made his debut on the printed page in 1958, and in the six decades since, the star of Paddington and Paddington 2 has never failed to live up to his mantra, “If we are kind and polite, the world will be right.”

Now, there are signs that there could be a global push to convince the Academy to finally, at long last, invite the bear to present at the Oscars. Some fans even want him to host the iconic awards ceremony.

Paddington should definitely host the Oscars. — Shelby ????????????‍♀️ (@disney__tasthic) January 27, 2018

It only makes sense that someone who is no less than a “cultural staple, a literary icon, and one of 2018’s biggest movie stars” should be front and center on the big night. Paddington could also help the Oscars 2018 deal with the outfall of the accusations against Casey Affleck.

i have joined the hoards of men, women and children who have found themselves inexplicably in love with Paddington Bear ???? — Brigid Marshall (@BrigidMarshall) January 24, 2018

After allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against the I’m Still Here star concluded in a settlement and non-disclosure agreements with two women who worked on the film, the Good Will Hunting star choosing to withdraw from his job as Best Actress award presenter at the Oscars this year.

Deadline wrote that Casey Affleck wanted to make sure the Oscars focus stayed on the five actresses nominated for the Oscar Best Actress award rather than on his behavior. Paddington’s fans are pretty sure that the well-mannered bear would certainly give all the attention to performers, and would never do anything to make them, or any other woman, feel uncomfortable. Already Twitter is filling up with people recognizing that the campaign to invite the bear to present at the Oscars 2018 “is not a moment, it’s a movement.”

Let Paddington present at the Oscars https://t.co/UIktROU1YK #film, IFTTT, movie, phim, reddit, TV — Blogphimtruyen247 (@Blogphimtruyen2) January 27, 2018

Paddington is renowned for his excellent manners, loving, optimistic attitude, and respect for women. He’s even been spotted dancing with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The world’s favorite Bear and Kate Middleton dance together at Paddington Station. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether 2018 will be Paddington’s personal Oscars year to remember, but the movement is clearly growing. One person expressed what many appear to be thinking when he tweeted that Paddington is wholesome and loving, and the perfect Oscar award presenter.