Kim Kardashian Wears Low-Cut Top And Panties As She Sways On Bed In Snapchat Post

Kim Kardashian has kept busy this week entertaining fans with her risque fashion statements. On Friday, the 37-year-old posted a Snapchat and Instagram Story that once again showed off her hourglass figure, only this time she was wearing a low-cut top and panties.

Holding a landline phone in one hand and her cell phone in the other, Kim swayed on a bed in front of a mirror. There were no words spoken, but People reports that French Montana’s 2013 single “Pop That” featuring Rick Ross was playing in the background.

According to the report, Kardashian appeared to be recording the video in a motel room. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shows off her blonde hair that’s formed into cornrows in the selfie flick; the braids were completed white beads. Kardashian had on a sexy semi-sheer top with long-sleeves that’s low-cut and matches it with a small pair of panties.

On Thursday, Kim posted another mirror selfie that was snapped in the bathroom. She was in a pair of sparkly underwear and had nothing else on. The reality star covered her chest with her arms while shooting the photo in front of her mirror.

On Tuesday, Kardashian turned up the heat when she was in Malibu for a photo shoot on the beach. She wore a completely see-through dress that revealed she only had on a pair of nude-colored underwear. The ultra-sheer outfit did very little to cover her chest and behind, but it got people talking. It’s unknown what the photo shoot for was for. Don’t be surprised if she breaks the internet again with another magazine cover shoot like the one she did for PAPER a few years back.

Kim is one for surprising her fans on a daily basis on social media. Part of her brand is pushing the envelope and no one can argue she’s mastered the art of doing just that.

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, just welcomed their third child, Chicago West. Kardashian has expressed gratitude to the surrogate who carried their baby daughter, writing on her website that it was because of her, their dreams came true. She also thanked their team of doctors and nurses for the care they provided.