‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Secret Rocks GC, Abby Returns, & Tessa Tries To Win Mariah Over

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that February sweeps will bring lots of drama in Genoa City. Executive producer and head writer Mal Young promises to keep the Y&R fans on the edge of their seat, wondering what will happen next. Read below to find out the spoilers for February sweeps.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) continue to pretend to be madly in love and provide a united front. Nikki will work with the homeless, while Victor manages the changes at Newman Enterprises.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has been careful not to reveal too much about her life before coming to GC. However, that’s about to change. Young and the Restless spoilers state that her past has caught up with her and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will demand answers. Secrets will spin their relationship and bring Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Sharon (Sharon Case) along for the ride.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will try to hold on to their renewed romance. Things won’t be easy for them, but they remain determined to make it work.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) continue to battle each other for power. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ashley’s next move will change the Abbott family forever.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon will continue to embrace life as a strong independent woman. Her strength as a mother to two adult children will be tested as her children go through difficult times. Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) will return from Paris, ready to battle Victoria.

Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will continue to work through some of their issues. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tessa will beg Mariah for another chance. Devon (Bryton James) will give Tessa another chance, but his generosity will come at a great price.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) biological clock is ticking. She embarks on a new chapter in her life that may or may not include Devon. Will they reunite or go in separate ways?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.