‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Finds A Bag of Cash, Suspects It’s Adam’s, Lily Lies To Cane

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, January 29, reveal that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) appreciates Devon (Bryton James) for the new job. Noah (Robert Adamson) appears with a box of Tessa stuff. Noah realizes that Devon doesn’t know about Tessa and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) kiss, so he fills him in. According to SheKnows Soaps, Tessa explains that she and Mariah didn’t plan the kiss, it just happened. She believes that she’s screwed up everything.

At the club, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Billy (Jason Thompson) chat about her leaving Jabot. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she reveals that she had a job offer from Victor (Eric Braeden). Billy doesn’t think she should take it. Ashley informs Billy that she and Victor have an understanding. Even so, Billy thinks it’s a terrible idea. They both laugh at how Jack (Peter Bergman) would react to her joining Newman Enterprises.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane (Daniel Goddard) calls Lily (Christel Khalil) to come see Sam, but she yells out that she can’t as she has to go to work.Cane offers to spend time with Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), but she has to study. Cane explains that he will do whatever he needs to put their family back on track. Later, Cane asks Mattie to watch the babysitter so he can take Lily out to dinner.

#YR CDN Recap: Cane realizes Lily lied about work to get out of the house https://t.co/hwgH3P2O5h pic.twitter.com/DxJCbQEpV5 — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) January 26, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) comes up with an idea to remodel while Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is at work. He’s sure she will love it. Once alone, Nick cranks up the radio and starts to paint. Later, he finds a bunch of cash in the vent.

At Crimson Lights, Chelsea gives Sharon (Sharon Case) a cookbook. She apologizes for some of the things she said to her the last time they spoke. Sharon reassures her that anytime she needs to talk, she’s available. Hilary (Michael Morgan) arrives and brags that she just got a call from her “amazing” doctor.

Chelsea snarks that she doesn’t care about what she has to say. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary tries to convince her that she’s changed. Chelsea mumbles that people are who they are, the only thing that changes is the ability to hide it.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah appears and spots Devon. She speaks to him about the journal. He is understanding. He wonders if she will get together with Tessa after all this mess. She assures him that that would never happen after she stole her journal. Mariah thanks Devon for understanding and they hug.

Hilary chats with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy and lets it slip out that she’s ovulating and needs a sperm donor right away. Billy teases that he’s ready to go. Phyllis suggests she pump the breaks on her baby dream. After she leaves, Billy and Phyllis both wonder if it’s time they consider having a baby.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Charlie chats with Tessa about the music business. When Devon returns, Charlie asks about an apprenticeship in the music division. Devon promises he will talk to his sister. Tessa assumes that Charlie will be her replacement since Devon dropped her from the label. Tessa offers to lock up and urges Devon to call it a day. Once he leaves, she rolls out a sleeping bag on the sofa.

In the dining room, Ashley admits to Lily that Victor offered her a job, but she wants to make sure it’s a good career move. Lily warns she doesn’t want to gossip, but if she comes to NE, she worries that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will feel she’s stepping on her toes. Lily whispers that if she joins Newman, she would love to be part of her team.

At Newman Enterprises, Victor tells Cane that Lily can’t be working with Victoria today, she’s out of town. Cane calls Lily, who lies and says Victoria is working her hard.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley arrives at NE to chat with Victor about his job offer. He said that he’s checked and it turns out they can afford her. Ashley makes her demands — a seat at Newman’s board and a development fund with the title he suggested. She wants authority over several divisions, including Brash & Sassy. Ashley worries that Victoria may not like this arrangement. Victor promises he’ll handle his daughter, suggesting she won’t be a problem.

Lily finally comes home and claims she’s tired from work. She wants to go straight to bed. Cane whispers to himself, “Yeah, right.”

Chelsea arrives home to Nick, who tells her that the remodel job got complicated. He points to the stacks of money. Chelsea gave him a very uneasy look.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.