Siggy Flicker Blames Production For False Rumors About Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice

Siggy Flicker has announced that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey because she felt that her co-stars were horrible to her. At the end of the season, Flicker only had one friend left as she and Dolores Catania were close. Many people thought that she and Teresa Giudice were questioning their friendship, as Teresa had felt betrayed by Siggy’s decision to walk in Kim D.’s fashion show for her store, Posche. However, Siggy is now revealing that she and Teresa are actually friends and had hung out just this week.

According to a new tweet, Siggy Flicker is now revealing that she doesn’t understand why people are making up things about her. She has revealed that she’s done with the show, but she continues to make headlines for her behavior at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special. As it turns out, Flicker is glad to be done with the show as it caused her stress, but she also points out that she’s convinced someone in production is behind the stories. In her tweet, Flicker wrote a production company, not pointing to Bravo. But since they have both been on the show and been employed by Bravo, it’s possible she’s slamming Bravo.

“Not true. I am following her & I spoke to her twice today. Love her & don’t know why people are trying to create false narratives out there. I have always been an open book,” Siggy Flicker revealed after hearing that people thought she and Teresa Giudice were on bad terms, adding, “Its crazy… I was just at the movies and Teresa called me to make dinner plans. I love that girl. I have a feeling someone in a production company or a thirsty idiot is trying to make up another false narrative! The thirst is REALLLLLLLLLL!”

It almost sounds like Siggy Flicker believes that Bravo needs her to create a storyline around Teresa Giudice. When fans learned that Siggy was quitting the show after this season, they were thrilled. Fans lashed out at her on Twitter while the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion specials aired, as she seemed like she couldn’t let go of the drama. It’s possible that she can’t see that she overreacted with many things on the show, as she was emotionally invested in the drama. But it does seem odd that she’s blaming production. It seems like she’s not only angry with her co-stars, but also with Bravo and the production team that has followed her around for months.

Siggy Flicker is currently thrilled that she’s not coming back for another season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It sounds like fans are thrilled as well.