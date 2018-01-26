‘See The Mistress Live!’ Stormy Daniels Making The Most Of Her 15 Minutes – Next Stop, Las Vegas Strip Club

Stormy Daniels has been riding the waves of fame ever since the adult film star — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — rose to notoriety as the former alleged mistress of President Donald Trump. As reported by the Inquisitr, Stormy was asked if she had anything to say to First Lady Melania Trump during an Inside Edition interview that is set to air its second part on Friday, January 26. It is the same night that Daniels is scheduled to appear at a Las Vegas strip club that has been advertising Stormy’s appearance at least since Thursday, January 25 as seen in the above billboard.

Stormy was tight-lipped in the first part of her Inside Edition interview, refusing to answer questions about whether she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Daniels also wouldn’t answer questions about allegations that she was paid $130,000 by Trump’s lawyer to keep quiet about any alleged affair with Trump, nor would she say if she signed a non-disclosure statement. Instead, Stormy simply smiled and called her interviewer “pretty.”

Daniels appears to be smiling all the way to the bank as appearances, like the forthcoming one at Little Darlings in Las Vegas, prove that Stormy is using the spotlight to perform live and book appearances. While Melania could potentially be mulling over being the only first lady to divorce a sitting president and Trump suffered boos and laughs in Switzerland before returning en route to the White House, Stormy could find herself once again writhing around on her “Make America Horny Again” tour, which kicked off at a South Carolina strip club and featured flashes of Trump’s face on the screen, as reported by the Washington Post.

Kimmel to interview Stormy Daniels after Trump State of the Union address: https://t.co/D3sbmCYNCm pic.twitter.com/XvKfGhLVAR — The Hill (@thehill) January 26, 2018

Stormy could end up being more popular than Trump’s State of the Union address, according to Newsweek. Even though President Trump is scheduled to give his first ever State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30, at 9 p.m. ET, many viewers may anticipate Daniels’ interview with Jimmy Kimmel even more than President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Kimmel wrote that he was “pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion.” Kimmel also published on Twitter that he had “many questions” and included the #MAGA hashtag.