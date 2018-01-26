James Franco In More Trouble Amid Sexual Allegations

Things just got worse for The Disaster Artist actor, James Franco after his picture was scrubbed from the Hollywood edition of Vanity Fair,according to a report on Time. The actor was also allegedly snubbed for the Oscars because five women accused him of sexual misconduct, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Two of James Franco’s accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Violet Paley gave details of their encounter with the actor during his acting classes at the Studio 4 film school. The Studio 4 film school was an acting school founded by James Franco in 2014. The school was located in Los Angeles and New York; it officially closed on October 1, 2017.

James Franco’s performance in The Disaster Artist earned him the best actor in a musical or comedy at the Golden Globes on January 7. Unfortunately, his award at the Golden Globes has been overshadowed by the accusation of sexual misconduct levelled against him. Although the actor has denied any wrongdoing, the accusations haven’t gone unnoticed. In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, two of his accusers spoke of their ordeal with Franco. According to his accusers, the star who they looked up to as a mentor, clearly abused his powers by exploiting them.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan gave details of how the actor added sex scenes and nude scenes to the scripts. According to Tither-Kaplan, those who refused to be part of the sex scenes or nude scenes were asked to leave or not included in the projects. In a report on ENews, the accuser appreciated some positive experiences at the film school, but she feels he abused his powers by exploiting non-celebrity women. Paley, the second accuser, alleges that Franco forced her to perform sexual acts she was uncomfortable with. She claims to have had a consensual sexual relationship with the star later on.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Incidentally, Paley shaded the actor for wearing a ‘Time’s Up’ pin to the Golden Globes on Twitter. James Franco’s removal from the cover of the magazine is not isolated from the current allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him. A report on People details Franco’s denial of the allegations and his snub by the Oscars.

James Franco had posed for Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue and given an interview, but both were removed following the sexual misconduct allegations. https://t.co/TOVMDLGT1g — E! News (@enews) January 26, 2018

Earlier, the actor had stated that being overlooked by the Oscars is not related to the allegations against him as reported by Inquisitr. James Franco’s removal from the Vanity Fair magazine is a bold statement against sexual misconduct. Things are suddenly not looking good for the Golden Globe winner, as more details of the incidents at the film school emerge.