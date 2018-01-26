‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Becomes More Infatuated With Abigail As His Rivalry With Chad Heats Up

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the DiMera family turmoil is set to continue, and get even more dramatic as the weeks roll on. DOOL fans can expect to see some major sparks fly when Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) takes on Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller).

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Days of our Lives fans are in for some tense scenes between Stefan, Chad, and Abigail. The spoilers suggest that Stefan will continue to be drawn to Abby more and more and the days go by. He’s obviously infatuated with her, and the fact that she is his brother’s wife seems to make it all a bit more exciting. However, Abigail may notice Stefan’s good looks, but she won’t be fooled by him.

Days of our Lives fans will see that as time goes on Chad and Abby will become convinced that Stefan is the person who killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Although there are a ton of suspects such as Gabi Heranandez, Vivian Alamain, Anna DiMera, and more, the couple will come to find that Stefan may be the murderer. Of course the pair that DOOL fans lovingly call “Chabby” will have their work cut out for them if they want to set out to prove that Stefan in a guilty man.

During this time, Stefan and Chad’s rivalry will heat up. The two brothers will continue to butt heads with one another, and with their mutual affection for Abigail added to the mix, Days of our Lives fans may be in store for some of the biggest DiMera drama involving Stefan yet. Viewers can likely also expect some awkward scenes between Stefan and Abigail as he continues to try to get closer to her and learn more about her.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan has more surprising news for Chad and Abigail.https://t.co/ZhTGjlgdBG pic.twitter.com/K7rXzlkhYY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 4, 2018

Things will eventually come to a head in the DiMera family drama, and Chad and Abigail will soon learn the identity of the person who really killed Andre. While Days of our Lives spoilers have yet to reveal the murderer, some fans believe the soap is setting up for a major shocker during February sweeps.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.