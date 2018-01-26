‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Is Stunned When He Learns Someone Else Knows His Secret

Days of our Lives spoilers for the coming episodes reveal that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is going to be in for a huge surprise when he finds out that another person knows his shocking secret. The walls could be closing in around Rafe, and he stands to lose the love of his life in the process.

According to the latest Days of our Lives news in the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Rafe will soon find out that Carrie Brady knows about his secret one night stand with Sami Brady. Carrie is Sami’s sister, although they have never had a very sisterly bond. Over the years Sami and Carrie have battled more than nearly anyone in Salem, so it seems a bit strange that Sami would confide in her sister about her night of passion with Rafe.

Days of our Lives viewers may remember that Rafe and his fiance, Hope Brady, got into a bitter argument and Hope decided to give Rafe his engagement ring back. Rafe was devastated and turned to Sami for comfort. Sami, who was also going through an emotional time in her life leaned on Rafe as well. The former spouses spent one night together, and then Sami encouraged Rafe to try to fix is relationship with Hope.

By the next morning, Hope had realized her mistake and quickly found Rafe to reverse it. However, the damage had already been done. Rafe and Sami promised to never tell anyone about their night together, but Hope’s daughter, Ciara, overheard their conversation. Later she confronted Rafe and learned the entire story. Ciara then told Rafe she would keep his secret quiet. However, now that Carrie knows, will she promise to do the same?

In the latest #DAYS, Sami and Rafe's secret is uncovered!https://t.co/omkQTWaIIQ pic.twitter.com/099fzWokmp — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 15, 2017

With his wedding to Hope approaching, will Rafe’s secret finally come to light? Days of our Lives viewers know that Carrie and Rafe have always been friends, but it seems that the more people who know the the secret, the more likely it is that Hope will eventually find out. Perhaps someone will tell her, or she’ll overhear him speaking about it. Rafe may even confess to his mistake to his fiance. Eventually, this secret will come out, and will likely have huge consequences for Rafe and Hope.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.