Johnny Depp’s Music Career Balances Music, Movies, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, And Joe Perry

Johnny Depp may have an offer on the table to play guitar for Marilyn Manson. He’s already playing for Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Depp also made at least eight movies last year and has more acting commitments this year. Can he keep up with the demand for his considerable and diverse skills?

Johnny Depp originally came to Hollywood with the intention of becoming a musician. Even before that, Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp were playing in rival bands in Fort Lauderdale Florida according to Loudwire.

Almost everyone in the rock music business knows Johnny Depp. He has worked on albums for Aerosmith and Oasis. He has jammed with most of the greats including Paul McCartney. Alice Cooper and Joe Perry were well aware of his substantial talents long before they conceived of Hollywood Vampires.

Johnny Depp has worked for decades in the music business, but all of that escaped general knowledge until he joined Alice Cooper and Joe Perry to form Hollywood Vampires.

A Tweet from Marilyn Manson revealed Manson has asked his longtime friend to join his band, and that Johnny is considering it.

“Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great?”

It seems Johnny Depp will be very involved in music this year, especially if he accepts Marilyn Manson’s offer. Depp appeared in two of Marilyn Manson’s videos, executive produced Joe Perry’s solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto, and is preparing to record the next Hollywood Vampires album with Joe Perry and Alice Cooper.

Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Alice Cooper will be touring with the new Hollywood Vampires album this summer according to this from the Inquisitr. It is still unknown if Johnny will accept Marilyn Manson’s offer, but if so he may also be touring with Marilyn Manson.

Joe Perry was joined by Johnny Depp, as well as Slash, Chris Robinson of the Black Crows and Robin Zander and many others at the Roxy for Joe Perry’s Sweetzerland Manifesto concert on January 16 according to LA Weekly. Johnny Depp, as the executive producer of Joe Perry’s new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto, joined all the iconic musicians who performed on the album for a fantastically rocking event.

Matt Sayles / AP Images

The Hollywood Vampires plans to create an album to be released in June. Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry plan to gather in the studio as soon as possible to hammer out an album of all original music as explained in Inquisitr. In the past Hollywood Vampires were a tribute band and played cover tunes, but this year it all changes. Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry have been writing songs for the new Hollywood Vampires album.

With Johnny Depp’s music career finally getting the recognition it deserves, how will he divide his time between movies, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Marilyn Manson?