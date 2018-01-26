Katrina Law Returns To ‘Arrow’s’ Star City To Change The Series Forever

Arrow viewers were left in limbo regarding the fate of Katrina Law’s character, Nyssa Al Ghul, after Season 5 ended with an explosion on Lian Yu and, potentially, her death. The trained assassin had teamed up with the Green Arrow in an attempt to overtake Prometheus, Season 5’s villain, and was last seen in a vicious battle against her evil sister. Eleven episodes into the season, her fate has remained a mystery. Fortunately, the question of her survival will be answered as Katrina Law will be reprising her role as the Daughter of the Demon. A popular character who was both friend and foe to Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen since Season 2, Nyssa al Ghul will be making a surprise visit to Star City in Episode 16 of Season 6, entitled “The Thanatos Guild.”

According to Variety, Law is returning for only one episode, but that will be enough to shake up the entire season and, unquestionably, the series. Executive Producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim issued a joint statement that left little doubt as to the importance of Law’s sudden and necessary reappearance.

“In an unforgettable episode that will change Arrow forever, Katrina Law returns as the Daughter of the Demon, Nyssa Al Ghul. Nyssa comes to Star City to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love.” Matt Sayles / Associated Press

Nyssa, once the leader of the League of Assassins, a treacherous guild that took center stage in Season 3 of the series, has previously turned up on the show in pivotal plots — once to save Thea Queen (Willa Holland’s) life, and Arrow has a habit of using members of the League to provide crucial information to Team Arrow. Previously, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) provided insight, but with his perceived death on the island of Lian Yu, Nyssa Al Ghul would be an understandable choice as the League seems to be privy to information no other being in the Arrowverse has.

Though only appearing in 17 episodes of the DC Universe series, Katrina Law earned a fan following that will welcome her return to Star City, but her time as the crossbow-wielding assassin is limited as Law currently plays Karen Beach, the lead on Crackle’s original series, The Oath.