‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Newman Enterprises In Shambles, Victoria Wants Ashley Out, Devon Shaken

Young and the Restless spoilers imply that there will be a ruckus when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) learns about the deal between Victor and Ashley. Jack (Peter Bergman) will feel the pressure when he learns about the newest addition to the Newman Enterprises.

Frustrating Victory

Jack succeeded in taking Jabot off Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) hands. What Jack didn’t realize was that he would also lose the company’s Innovator of the Year. Young and the Restless spoilers unveil that Jack will be taken aback when he hears the news about Ashley’s plans for a startup that will be directly competing against Jabot.

To make matters worse, Ashley’s lawyer will also run into Victor (Eric Braeden). The Mustache will not miss the opportunity to snatch one of the geniuses behind Jabot. Newman Enterprises needs someone like Ashley, and Victor will try to strike a deal with her. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will offer a C-level position and propose a lucrative offer. Ashley needs to make a big decision between a startup and working for the Newmans.

Spoilers for Monday’s episode of the Young and the Restless suggest that Ashley will say yes to Victor’s proposal. They may have had some issues in the past, but they have a common enemy now. Being part of Newman Enterprises will be a great form of revenge, and this news will be disturbing for Jack.

Jack and Ashley's battle for Jabot gets nasty, Devon makes Hilary an intriguing offer, and Nick surprises Chelsea. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/2TWJTDFNY4 #YR pic.twitter.com/3E887a7E1d — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 25, 2018

Victoria Versus Ashley

Victor wants Ashley to be part of his team. Ashley is brilliant in business, and this will give them an edge over Jabot. While the Newman patriarch believes in Ashley’s skill, someone in the family will not be thrilled about Victor’s move.

Victoria will have her say about Victor’s business decision. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that unlike her father, Victoria has a problem with having Ashley on board.

Victoria just joined Newman Enterprises after Brash and Sassy’s irredeemable problems made her realize it’s time to regain her place in the family business. Ashley used to be part of a competing firm, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Victoria is not convinced about her father’s headhunting skill.

More Problems For Devon

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Devon will face a significant problem. The reason behind Devon’s next struggle could either be Hilary (Mishael Morgan) or Tessa (Cait Fairbank). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundryspeculate that Tessa might disclose the story behind Devon’s decision to drop her from the label. There’s also a possibility that Hilary will find a sperm donor.

With all the ruckus in Genoa City, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that next week will feature exciting scenes in the CBS soap.