Margaret Josephs Responds To Siggy Flicker’s Exit From ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’

Margaret Josephs responded to Siggy Flicker’s recent exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey during an appearance at a “Meet the Queens” event in New York City earlier this month.

While supporting the upcoming third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Margaret Josephs, who was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey last year for Season 8, said that leaving the show was likely the “best move” for Siggy Flicker.

“I think reality TV is not for everybody,” Margaret Josephs explained to Life & Style magazine, via a report on January 24.

Margaret Josephs and Siggy Flicker were unable to establish a friendship with one another after Josephs was added to the cast in 2017, and during a girls trip to Milan during Season 8, their strained relationship went from bad to worse during a conversation with their co-stars about longtime guest star Kim DePaola. As fans saw, the two women clashed after Margaret Josephs compared DePaola to Adolf Hitler.

Because Siggy Flicker’s father is a survivor of the Holocaust, Margaret Josephs comment absolutely infuriated her, and she responded by labeling Josephs as “anti-Semitic,” which Josephs denied. Months later, Josephs explained to Life & Style magazine that her co-star’s allegation against her hurt her “very deeply” and noted that she’s struggled to recover.

“I think it was very, very hurtful and very character-assassinating,” Margaret Josephs explained.

Margaret Josephs went on to reveal that after Siggy Flicker announced she was leaving the show last month, she has kept her distance from the former reality star and refused to say her name. She also revealed that she and Flicker didn’t get much of a resolve during filming on the reunion special weeks ago. However, she didn’t reveal what exactly happened between herself and Flicker and encouraged viewers to stay tuned in as the multi-part special continues.

To see more of Margaret Josephs and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.