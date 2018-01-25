‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley And Victor New Romance Sparks After She Leaves Jabot

The Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s Soap Digest promise that February sweeps bring a deepening rift in the Abbott family. On this week’s Y&R episodes, the verdict is in for the battle between Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and they found out who won the CEO seat at Jabot. The judge sided with Jack and Ashley was infuriated and lashed out in a way that could wreck both the legacy families in Genoa City.

Angry Ashley Quits, Turns To Victor

The latest Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Ashley snapped after the verdict came in against her and she told Jack she’s resigning from Jabot. After Ashley walked out of Jabot, today she runs into someone who makes her an offer she can’t refuse, and that will enrage Jack. Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) isn’t one to miss out on a chance to punish Jack. Victor makes Ashley an offer she can’t refuse.

The latest Y&R spoilers from Soap Central say that Victor hires Ashley and their daughter Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) is thrilled even though she’s in Paris. But there are some people that will be angry at Ashley’s big move over to Newman Enterprises – chief among them Victor’s oldest daughter and Ashley’s big brother. After Victor hires Ashley, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) feels threatened. Ashley won’t take a backseat to Vikki and won’t be under her thumb.

Nikki Jealous, Jack Outraged

New Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s Soap Digest offer a glimpse at February sweeps. The magazine reveals that Jack and Ashley’s war is far from over and now The Mustache is in the middle of it and is clearly Team Ashley. Victor will face problems at home by siding with Ashley. Remember, Victor and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) have a tentative truce, but they’re sleeping in separate rooms and are not living as man and wife.

There’s no intimacy, and this is more like a business arrangement. But since Ashley dumped Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha), she’s single, and Y&R spoilers hint that her desire for revenge against Jack might lead her back to Victor’s bed. It’s been a while since Victor had a woman in his life and if Ashley wants him and Nikki doesn’t, what’s to stop them from re-sparking that old flame? Jack will be livid that his sister is working at Newman Enterprises, but if she’s also bedding Victor, that’s crossing a line.

Will The War Lead Jack And Nikki To Reconcile?

Young and the Restless spoilers also question whether jealousy over Victor and Ashley will lead Nikki back to Jack’s bedroom. Soaps She Knows reminds viewers that Jack only dumped Nikki because of the hostility between her and his mother Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). But with Dina gone and Jack in need of a friendly face to discuss his rift with Ashley, Nikki could run right back to him. Since Nikki and Victor are only pretending to be happy, she could begin seeing Jack again on the sly.

This Abbott war might wreck the Newmans as well if emotions overrun, and Ashley and Victor renew their romance to punish Jack and Nikki for their betrayals. Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop on Genie Francis’ possible return as Genevieve Atkinson, Nikki discovering JT’s drug addiction and helping him get clean, and others spoilers for the next two weeks. Watch CBS daytime for the latest YR episodes and check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.