‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Discuss Getting Back Together

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have had a rocky relationship to say the least. The couple, who divorced in 2017, have had more ups and downs than nearly any other pair on the MTV reality series. Although they share one child together, son Lincoln, the two haven’t always been able to find the best way to co-parent, but their relationship is ever evolving. Some fans have even being holding out hope that the couple will eventually get back together.

According to a Jan. 25 report by Blasting News, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin teamed up to talk about the state of their relationship, and the possibility of them ever getting back together on Kailyn’s podcast, Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. During their chat, the Teen Mom 2 stars opened up about getting back together, and seemed to be in agreement that they would never be able to reconcile their relationship.

Javi Marroquin made it more than clear that he and Kailyn Lowry “won’t” get back together. The Teen Mom then teased her ex-husband saying that he only said that in case his ex-girlfriend, and their Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, was listening. In addition, Kail agreed with Javi, stating that the she doesn’t believe they ever could get back together after everything that has happened.

Kailyn Lowry also blamed reality TV for the demise of the relationship. Kail stated that she believes if she and Javi’s relationship didn’t play out on Teen Mom 2 then it would have been much different. In fact, they may have actually been able to work things out.

???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:49am PST

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy soon after splitting with Javi Marroquin. Kailyn revealed that she would be having a child with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez. Lowry gave birth to her third son, Lux, over the summer, and has since revealed that Lopez hasn’t been a factor in raising the little boy. Instead, Kail has been busy learning to be a single mother of three children while balancing her career.

Teen Mom 2 fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s journey when the reality series returns to MTV for new episodes later this year.