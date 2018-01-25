‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Files Documents Against His Son Kaden’s Mother

David Eason just filed a “motion of contempt” against his son Kaden’s mother. Months after Eason tied the knot with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, he is facing a court battle against Olivia Leedham, who he claims is refusing to allow him to see their child.

According to a new report, David Eason and Olivia Leedham agreed on a visitation plan for their young son in February of last year but didn’t make any agreement on the custody of the child. Now, as Leedham reportedly keeps their son away from the recently married reality star, Eason is doing what he can to get more time with Kaden.

“Plaintiff has communicated to Defendant that she has unilaterally decided to cease any contact or communication between Defendant and the minor child,” court documents obtained by Radar Online on January 25 revealed.

As Radar Online revealed to readers, Olivia Leedham previously had a restraining order in place against David Eason and has allegedly forbidden him from spending any time with their child since they agreed on their visitation arrangement back in February 2017. In addition, Eason claimed in court documents, Leedham has been unsupportive of his role as Kaden’s father and has instead encouraged the child to refer to her current boyfriend as “daddy” or “dad.”

Prior to David Eason’s allegations against his former girlfriend, the mother of Jenelle Evans’ former partner, Nathan Griffith, Doris Davidson, filed shocking documents against the couple, stating that Evans, Eason, and their youngest child, daughter Ensley, tested positive for marijuana at the time the baby was born. In her same documents, David accused the couple of abusing Evans and Griffith’s three-year-old son, Kaiser, and requested she be given custody.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began their relationship in 2015 after Evans split from former fiancé Nathan Griffith. Two years later, the couple tied the knot surrounded by their friends and members of their family at their North Carolina home.

