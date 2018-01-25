President Trump: Mueller’s Bombshells Show Russia Probe At Critical Stage

Special Counsel Roberts Mueller’s investigation into allegations of collusion between Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia is reaching a critical stage. As the Mueller investigation gathers pace President Trump has indicated that he is not only willing to be interviewed by Mueller, he is willing to do so under oath. As reported by the Washington Examiner, Trump has stated that he is “looking forward” to being interviewed by Mueller’s team and that the interview is likely to take place within the next few weeks.

Mueller’s request to interview President Trump comes hot on the heels of interviews with Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week, something Trump says ‘s doesn’t worry him. Mueller’s investigation team has already interviewed former FBI Director James Comey who was fired by Trump last year. Comey claims to have been fired because he refused President Trump’s request to “back off” investigating Trump’s former national security advisor Mike Flynn. According to CNN, this suggests that the Mueller investigation is looking into whether Comey’s firing amounts to obstruction of justice.

Michael Zeldin who worked alongside Mueller at the Justice Department told CNN that it is likely that Mueller is trying to determine whether Trump’s actions amount to a criminal or impeachable offense.

“It’s possible that Mueller is closing in on his determination about what obstruction looks like, whether it is a criminal offense in his mind, whether it is an impeachable offense, or whether it amounts to nothing.”

Anyone who has followed Mueller’s Russia investigation will be aware that four former members of President Trump’s election campaign team have already been indicted. General Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos both entered guilty pleas to relatively minor charges. Both are cooperating with the Mueller investigation.

Susan Walsh / AP Images

Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort and colleague Rick Gates face a total of 12 charges and entered not guilty pleas when they appeared in court last October. There are, however, signs that Gates may be the latest to attempt to cut a deal with Mueller.

Is Rick Gates Giving Evidence Against President Trump?

According to the Independent, Gates has engaged a new lawyer, Washington defense attorney Tom Green. Mr. Green reportedly visited the Mueller investigation team twice last week, suggesting that Gates may be trying to cut a deal.

Of course, General Mike Flynn seems to be central to the case against president Trump. Flynn has admitted contact with Russian agents, and court documents revealed that he was under orders from a “senior member” of Trump’s team when he did so. According to NBC News, it has now emerged that Flynn met with FBI investigators just days after President Trump’s inauguration. Astonishingly he did so without informing President Trump or White House officials.

Within days of that meeting, Trump had fired Flynn, the acting attorney general, and was allegedly pressurizing James Comey to back off Flynn.

The latest series of political bombshells suggest that the Mueller investigation may be close to completing its investigation into whether President Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice. In this most extraordinary of presidencies, it almost seems that the original allegations against Trump’s team, those of collusion with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, have taken a back seat. We can, however, be certain that there is more to come.