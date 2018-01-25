Look Out Donald Trump, Sharks Are Getting Support In Your Name

After claims from adult film star Stormy Daniels that Donald Trump hates sharks, there has been a big surge in shark conservation charity support. Non-profit groups like Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Sea Shepherd Conservation Society say that they have seen an increase in donations, and many have made them in the name of Donald Trump.

Back in a 2011 interview, Stormy Daniels said that Trump expressed a dislike and even perhaps a phobia of sharks, says People Magazine.

Stormy Daniels said that Donald Trump told her he donates to a wide variety of charities, but he won’t donate to any charity which helps sharks.

“I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.”

But now that many people who don’t like Trump but do like sharks have heard about this phobia, Cynthia Wilgren, chief executive officer and co-founder of Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, says that they are seeing a serious bump in donations.

“We have been receiving donations in Trump’s name since the story was published.”

Wilgren says that most of the donations are coming in from first-time donors and that the funds are welcome. She adds that raising money for an animal or species that is feared by people can be an uphill battle.

Discovery Channel defends sharks after reports that Trump wants them all to die https://t.co/3LU7YMBS8M pic.twitter.com/lXgyuAMvpW — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2018

Shark Conservancies Say That Trump’s Comments About Sharks Are Made From ‘Ignorance’

Captain Paul Watson of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society says that the comments by Trump were made out of ignorance, but he’s glad that the story has taken on a positive spin for the sea life.

“Anything that focuses attention on the plight of sharks worldwide is valuable, so I guess in that way the president did good service.”

Trump is scared of sharks and 10 other things Stormy Daniels revealed https://t.co/ZfPwS9dlVA — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 22, 2018

The Shark Fear Of Donald Trump Even Made SNL

The topic of Donald Trump and his fear of sharks came up on Saturday Night Live on the “Weekend Update” news segment, says Business Insider. It had been reported that the topic of sharks came up between adult film star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump when the two were watching something about Shark Week on television in a hotel room.

Michael Che said that it makes sense that Donald Trump would be scared of sharks considering his body type.

“But the craziest thing that we got was that he was spanked by a magazine and he’s afraid of sharks. Well, of course, he’s afraid of sharks — he has the body of a seal.”

The KSC says that the Trump resistance now has a new icon due to the Stormy Daniels interview, the shark. Left Shark is the shark used in videos by Katy Perry, and his image is now being used all over social media as a symbol of the anti-Donald Trump movement.