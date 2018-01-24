Leah Messer Faces Shocking Allegations Of Drug Use After Replying To A Scary Post About Meth On Twitter

Leah Messer has faced allegations of drug use for years on Teen Mom 2 and in a recent post on Twitter she wrote “yes” while responding to a question about whether she would “overdose on meth” during a date.

According to a new report, a meme was shared online that gave a list of ideas for dates and shortly thereafter, the reality star and mother of three offered a shocking response to questions of “shooting up a school,” “suicide,” and “beating up strangers,” among other things.

“Yes,” Leah Messer reportedly wrote, according to a report by Radar Online on January 23.

While the meme also included suggestions of playing “mini golf” and going for “a walk in the park,” it was the sinister statement of “overdosing on meth” that quickly concerned fans and lead Leah Messer to delete her post. It also led one particular commenter to note that Messer may not have read all of the suggestion before she shared her “yes” reply. In turn, Messer said that some of the ideas were “really bad.”

Years ago, as she exhibited odd behavior on episodes of Teen Mom 2, including slurring her words and nearly nodding out while holding a small baby, Leah Messer faced claims of drug abuse from her concerned fans and her concerned ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert. As viewers may recall, Simms confronted Messer about a “drug problem” with his wife Miranda at her side but she denied that she was struggling. Calvert then met with Simms and discussed his ex-wife’s alleged “prescription pill problem.”

Although Leah Messer denied she was ever addicted to her prescription medication or any other drugs, she entered rehab months after the allegations surfaced. That said, she claimed she was not being treated for drug use, but rather issues with anxiety and depression.

“We think [Leah Messer] could be taking powerful painkillers including Lortab and Percocet,” a source told Radar Online at the time of the drug rumors.

The insider also added that the specific drugs were easy to get in Leah Messer’s hometown in West Virginia and noted that she frequently took her children, including her eight-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and four-year-old daughter Adalynn to her mothers house so she could take painkillers or drink heavily without them around.

Radar Online also revealed that Leah Messer admitted to taking Hydrocodone and Percocet after her youngest daughter Adalynn’s painful birth in 2013.