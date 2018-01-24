In a White House press conference this afternoon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that the first Trump state dinner in April will host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. While some are saying the French invite is a snub to Great Britain and Theresa May, Donald Trump seemed to bond with Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at his visit to Paris where he told Brigitte Macron that she looked fit.

Donald Trump Likes President Macron And Madame Macron

During the last visit to Paris, President Donald Trump flirted with Madame Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron while his wife, Melania Trump looked on. The moment when Donald Trump told Brigitte Macron that she looked good was even caught on videotape.

“You’re in such good shape. Beautiful.”

The European media, in particular, called out Donald Trump for sizing up Brigitte Macron during a state visit as an extreme social faux pas. Social media users said that in the video, Brigitte Macron seemed to hide behind Melania Trump after she was sized up by Donald Trump.

“Gross. Notice she totally ducks behind his victim in matrimony. #MAGA – Making ALL Girls Afraid.”

Others said that if Donald Trump acted this way in any office, he would be reported to the human resources department.

The First Trump State Dinner Will Host French President Macron

Though the Washington Post says that Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron got off to a rocky start after Trump announced that he was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, but there was a thaw after Trump accepted the Macron invite to Paris for Bastille Day.

Following the Bastille Day visit, Donald Trump was so impressed with the display that he publicly thanked President Macron.

“I was your guest at Bastille Day, and it was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen. It was two hours on the button, and it was military might and, I think, a tremendous thing for France and the spirit of France.”

Donald Trump did not hold an official state dinner during his first year in office, but he did have dinner with both Japanese President Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, and he also hosted a working dinner for Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The Brits Are Considering The French State Dinner To Be A Diss From Trump

The British press is taking the Macron invitation to a Trump state dinner as a snub to Prime Minister Theresa May and the British government, says Telegraph. Donald Trump recently canceled an official trip to London, and now he is announcing that he will host the French at the White House.

President Macron was also dissed in the British press for waiting nearly eight months to make a visit to the U.K. when his predecessor made a point of visiting early and often when David Cameron was in office.

President Macron has publicly stated that he is enjoying a frank relationship with Donald Trump, and says that he is not the classical politician. Macron says the two speak often.