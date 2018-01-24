‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Stassi Schroeder opened up about going under the knife for a breast reduction surgery on Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

As fans watched the longtime reality star and host of Straight Up with Stassi reveal a shocking photo of her breasts midway through the surgery on the show, Schroeder took to her Instagram page to share a few thoughts with her fans and followers — and to thank the doctor who performed the operation.

“Yup. Tonight’s episode featured a photo of my body halfway through my breast reduction,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in the caption of the photo on January 22.

According to Stassi Schroeder, going under the knife for a breast reduction was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“Shout out to @drjimmyfirouz because if you thought I was a narcissist before, well then,” she added.

Stassi Schroeder has made her decision to have plastic surgery no secret from fans and quickly confirmed that she had done so after the surgery took place. Then, months later, she shared a number of photos, including the one seen below, of her “after” breasts. In the images, Schroeder showed off her breast surgery scars and told her fans and followers that she had informed her photographer that she didn’t want her chest to be Photoshopped in any way.

A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:16pm PST

In other Stassi Schroeder news, the reality star is currently enjoying the single life after splitting from boyfriend Patrick Meagher in August of last year after four years of dating. As fans of the show well know, Meagher had opted against filming Vanderpump Rules alongside his girlfriend for years until finally joining the show for Season 6. Then, just weeks later, after Meagher failed to acknowledge their four-year anniversary, Schroeder confirmed their breakup.

Schroeder and Meagher had been on and off for years leading up to their breakup, but the split still hit her hard. For weeks, she spoke of her heartbreak over their broken relationship.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, and Lala Kent, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.