Scheana Marie Reacts To Brandi Glanville’s Role On ‘RHOBH’: ‘I Always Liked’ Her

Scheana Marie was once caught having an affair with Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband, but despite their troubled past, the Vanderpump Rules star has always been a fan of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Years after their awkward encounter on the crossover episode between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the premiere season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie spoke out about her initial thoughts on Brandi Glanville, who she watched for years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with The Daily Dish on January 23, Scheana Marie revealed that she “always liked” Brand Glanville and thought she was a great addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’ve always thought she was funny,” Scheana Marie explained. “I hated that her and I were where we were and how we met in such an unfortunate circumstance that brought us together.”

As fans of the Bravo TV series will recall, Scheana Marie and Brandi Glanville were first brought together due to Scheana’s past affair with Eddie Cibrian, who Glanville was married to for nine years. However, while the two women were at odds during the crossover episode years ago, they have since made amends, and Scheana Marie appreciates Brandi Glanville’s humor.

Scheana Marie continued to The Daily Dish, stating that while she has respect for Lisa Vanderpump and will never be best friends with Brandi Glanville, it “means a lot” that they can be cool with one another on social media and comment on one another’s photos.

As fans well know, Brandi Glanville has been talking badly about Lisa Vanderpump for the past several years and recently took aim at her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star on Twitter, claiming the restauranteur caused her to lose everything she’s saved by lying under oath. Glanville even said that Vanderpump put her family through hell and negatively impacted her sons’ futures.

