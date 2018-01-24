‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Sammi Sweetheart Denies Involvement Despite Leaked Confirmation

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother was leaked last night via an insider who claimed to have the names of all 10 houseguests. In less than 24 hours, two celebrities have already refuted these claims, calling the leak and its validity into question.

According to the leak from JulieBBInsider on Twitter, the cast will consist of Tiffany Pollard from Flavor of Love, Gigi Gorgeous from YouTube, Johnny Bananas from The Challenge, Beth Chapman from Dog the Bounty Hunter, Matt Iseman from Celebrity Apprentice, Brody Jenner from The Hills, Lance Bass from NSYNC, Terrell Owens of the NFL, Andrea Boehlke from Survivor, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola from Jersey Shore.

As the Inquisitr reported last night, Andrea Boehlke immediately denied she would be participating in CBBUS, and another rumored houseguest followed suit.

Sammi Sweetheart took to Twitter to deny the claims made by @JulieBBInsider.

“Guys, I’m not going to be on Celebrity Big Brother. I have no idea where that even came about,” she told her 1.7 million followers last night.

Rumors had been swirling about Sammi’s participation in CBBUS after it was announced she would not be attending the highly anticipated Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion special on MTV. Some suggested she opted out of the reunion special to avoid spending time with ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, while others believed she couldn’t attend because of a time conflict with CBBUS.

@thestrengthspot TheStrengthSpot.com A post shared by Samantha???? "Sammi Sweetheart" (@sammisweetheart) on Dec 29, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

According to Sammi, she will not be participating in either program.

Some fans were upset at her shut down of the rumor, wishing she would be one of the houseguests. Other’s felt she was lying and is, in fact, one of the 10 confirmed celebrities. The reply section of her tweet was full of side-eye GIFs and confused-face emojis.

JulieBBInsider claimed after leaking the cast that the 10 celebrities were going to deny their participation in CBBUS to save face before entering the house. So far, the eight other celebrities have neither confirmed nor denied their participation in the reality series.

For our first-ever celebrity cast, this house is all about high-end glamour. #CelebrityBigBrother pic.twitter.com/YjX8dUBnr3 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 17, 2018

Matt Iseman responded to a fan’s question on his reported role in CBBUS, to which he said, “That dude would be a beast on the show.”

CBS is set to confirm the list of houseguests this Sunday during the Grammy Awards. The awards begin at 4:30 p.m. PST.