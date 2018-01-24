‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Shocking Betrayal Tears A Family Apart

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that a major betrayal is about to happen in Salem. The shocking moment will lead to a major storyline and may even be the reason that one family is torn apart.

According to a January 24 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Salem’s newest bad boy, Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher), will be one of the major suspects in the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Stefan will seemingly panic about possibly being charged with the murder and could go to prison. Stefan’s fear will reportedly lead him to do something shocking, and Days of Our Lives fans will likely see him throw his very own mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), under the bus.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Stefan will sell out Vivian in hopes of saving himself from being the main suspect in Andre’s murder. However, Stefan could possibly be telling the truth. Vivian could easily be the person who killed Andre. As many DOOL fans know, Vivian and Andre were secretly working together behind the backs of Kate Roberts, Chad DiMera, and Abigail Deveraux. However, Vivian was also double-crossing Andre, and she may have wanted him out of the way.

However, Stefan could also be to blame for the death. Days of Our Lives viewers watched him make a mysterious phone call just before Andre’s murder. Later, Vivian showed up to make sure both she and Stefan had their stories straight, which could mean that they plotted for Andre to be killed. Even if Stefan and/or Vivian didn’t actually kill Andre, they could have commissioned someone to do so.

Many Days of Our Lives fans believe that Andre’s presumed dead twin brother, Tony DiMera, may be returning to Salem and that he could have been the person to murder Andre. Since Tony’s urn has already been discovered to be the official murder weapon, Anna is currently the prime suspect. However, Tony may be the real person to blame for Andre’s demise. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an unexpected guest is set to show up at Andre’s funeral and shock everyone in attendance, and it seems Tony could be that person.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.